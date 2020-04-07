The latest numbers: 25 new Quad-City cases and one death

The Rock Island County Health Department is reporting the first death of a COVID-19 patient in the county. The patient was a man in his 60s who had been hospitalized.
The county now has 60 positive cases of COVID-19. Scott County has 66. Each county has one death.
“We offer our deepest sympathies to this man’s family,” Nita Ludwig, RICHD administrator, said. “We and our partners in the Quad Cities and throughout Illinois are working to prevent further spread of the virus. We urge everyone to stay at home as much as possible to give the most vulnerable in our county the best chance to stay well.”
The health department also is reporting nine new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total cases to 60. In addition, four patients who previously have been announced remain hospitalized.
The biggest news out of Tuesday’s press briefing may have been Ed Rivers, Scott County Health Department director, taking Chicago golfers to task for ignoring their own state’s stay-at-home order to come down to golf in Scott County at places like Glynns Creek Golf Course.
“The staff at Glynns Creek reported a significant number of out-of-state golfers who were from the Chicago area,” he said. “Golfers from Rock Island County were not the only out-of-state patrons golfing at Glynns Creek.
“We know there is community spread in Scott County and many other parts of Iowa,” he noted. “We also know that in some of our neighboring states community spread is even higher. I will also note that Illinois has a stay-at-home order and we think it is incumbent upon Illinois citizens to observe that order and not try to circumvent it by going to another state to play golf.
“At this point, it is not in our community’s best interest to be drawing people from other areas in the Midwest when staying home is the best protection.”
Still, while admitting it’s exceedingly difficult to know where a particular case originated, he did say that after considering Chicago has been a hot spot for the disease, “it’s certainly not good having Chicagoans coming into our community, potentially spreading the disease.”
As of Monday, Illinois golfers are no longer allowed on Iowa courses.
The recent jump in numbers of positive cases in both counties only proves what the health leaders have been saying all along, Ludwig, said: "That COVID-19 is out there in our community.
“Some people can be asymptomatic, so they are showing no signs of illness,” she added. “So we really need to take all those proper precautions that we have been talking about for weeks now — hand washing, covering coughs and sneezes, stay home as much as possible, stay home when you are sick and make sure you have that social distance of at least six feet between you and others.”
Regardless of what state one is in, people can still follow the often mentioned guidelines, Ludwig said, whether it’s governor’s decree or not to stay home.
“Perhaps talking about whether one state has a shelter in place order and another doesn’t, is missing the point,” Rivers said. “We’ve been saying it all along: Stay at home. Essential trips only, social distancing.
“Ultimately, it’s personal responsibility.” An Illinoisan playing golf in Iowa is “not exercising that personal responsibility we’ve been encouraging all along,” he added. “That’s what’s going to keep you safe. Stay at home; essential trips only; social distancing.”
Davenport gets funding
In another announcement Tuesday, the U.S Department of Health and Human Services announced an additional round of grants for community health centers located across Iowa’s Second Congressional District.
These grants come from the Health Center funding in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which was the third piece of legislation passed by Congress in response to the COVID-19 virus. These funds are in addition to the funding they already receive from the federal government and meant to directly help combat the COVID-19 virus.
Davenport received $1,233,420 for Community Health Care, Inc., according to Rep. Dave Loebsack’s office.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.