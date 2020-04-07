The latest numbers: 25 new Quad-City cases and one death

“We know there is community spread in Scott County and many other parts of Iowa,” he noted. “We also know that in some of our neighboring states community spread is even higher. I will also note that Illinois has a stay-at-home order and we think it is incumbent upon Illinois citizens to observe that order and not try to circumvent it by going to another state to play golf.

“At this point, it is not in our community’s best interest to be drawing people from other areas in the Midwest when staying home is the best protection.”

Still, while admitting it’s exceedingly difficult to know where a particular case originated, he did say that after considering Chicago has been a hot spot for the disease, “it’s certainly not good having Chicagoans coming into our community, potentially spreading the disease.”

As of Monday, Illinois golfers are no longer allowed on Iowa courses.

The recent jump in numbers of positive cases in both counties only proves what the health leaders have been saying all along, Ludwig, said: "That COVID-19 is out there in our community.