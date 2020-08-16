The man who discovered 'derecho' lived in Davenport

Use of the Spanish word "derecho" to describe the type of storm that slammed the Midwest on Monday was first coined by Gustavus D. Hinrichs, a gifted and highly educated German immigrant who settled in Davenport in 1861.
This untold story — and much more — comes from Ray Wolf, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service, Davenport, who researched the life of Hinrichs (1836-1923) and wrote a paper about him several years ago "just for fun."
Derecho, meaning "direct" or "straight ahead", refers to widespread, long-lived storms with straight-line winds up to 100 mph that cause damage similar to a tornado and hurricane. Hinrichs discovered the phenomenon and gave it that name.
But weather wasn't the only area in which Hinrichs excelled.
Trained as a chemist at the University of Copenhagen and the Polytechnic School in Copenhagen, he also was a gifted linguist, being fluent in Danish, French, German, Italian and English. He also knew some Greek and Latin.
Hinrichs spent two years in Davenport teaching language, although Wolf isn't sure whether he was a private tutor or worked in a school system of some kind.
Then in 1863 Hinrichs joined the faculty at the University of Iowa where his work in many fields contributed to the discovery of major scientific principles as well as the formation of entities, such as the university's medical school and the state's weather service, that exist to this day.
Hinrichs initially was a modern languages teacher, but then became a professor of physical sciences.
His early efforts at Iowa were in mineralogy, doing pioneering work on the structure of crystals. "His ideas on crystalline structure were well ahead of his time and had bearing on the later discovery of the structure of the atom," Wolf wrote.
"Hinrichs was one of several scientists credited with the discovery of the Periodic System of Elements during the 1860s."
He also started the first state weather service in 1875, setting up observatories in Iowa City and a string of "spotters" across the state who sent in observations on postcards. Hinrichs would put all the postcards together like a big puzzle to discern overall phenomenon. "He was a pretty brilliant observational scientist," Wolf said.
Hinrichs directed the service from 1875-1889, using his own money and donations to support the project until state funding finally became available in 1878, Wolf wrote.
But in doing research, Wolf also found that Hinrichs was a volatile, abrasive and sometimes vindictive man. And "despite his success, or maybe because of it, Hinrich's arrogance made him no friends on the Iowa faculty," Wolf wrote.
As university administrators changed, Hinrich became embroiled in a power struggle with a new president and a professor of mathematics and astronomy. "In fact, the dispute ... became so negative and so public that the state legislature felt it necessary to send an investigating committee to Iowa City," Wolf wrote.
Hinrichs was dismissed from the college faculty in 1885 and the medical faculty in 1886 for "general obstreperousness."
After 22 years of service, he moved to St. Louis where he served as professor at St. Louis University in the chemistry department and the college of pharmacy. In 1903, St. Louis University named him professor of chemistry within the medical college. He served until his retirement in 1907, but he continued researching his many areas of interest until his death in 1923 at age 86.
And about the derecho: Hinrichs' first formal use of the term derecho — pronounced day-ray-cho — appears in a paper titled "Tornadoes and Derechos" published in the American Meteorological Journal in 1888, Wolf found.
"He plotted damage maps from the reports (of his spotters) and found that the characteristics of damage caused by derechos was different than tornadoes.
"The description of a derecho by Hinrichs in that paper is uncanny given the limited observations available to him," Wolf writes.
After Hinrichs' paper, knowledge of derechos languished for nearly a century until at was resurrected in the 1980s by Robert Johns, a retired forecaster from the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center, Wolf said.
Thank you, Ray, for this remarkable story about a remarkable man who once passed through our community.
