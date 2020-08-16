The man who discovered 'derecho' lived in Davenport

Then in 1863 Hinrichs joined the faculty at the University of Iowa where his work in many fields contributed to the discovery of major scientific principles as well as the formation of entities, such as the university's medical school and the state's weather service, that exist to this day.

Hinrichs initially was a modern languages teacher, but then became a professor of physical sciences.

His early efforts at Iowa were in mineralogy, doing pioneering work on the structure of crystals. "His ideas on crystalline structure were well ahead of his time and had bearing on the later discovery of the structure of the atom," Wolf wrote.

"Hinrichs was one of several scientists credited with the discovery of the Periodic System of Elements during the 1860s."

He also started the first state weather service in 1875, setting up observatories in Iowa City and a string of "spotters" across the state who sent in observations on postcards. Hinrichs would put all the postcards together like a big puzzle to discern overall phenomenon. "He was a pretty brilliant observational scientist," Wolf said.

Hinrichs directed the service from 1875-1889, using his own money and donations to support the project until state funding finally became available in 1878, Wolf wrote.