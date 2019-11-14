MOLINE – The seven-month-old, sprawling one-stop shop inside The Spotlight Theatre and Event Center will close for Friday and re-open Saturday at 10 a.m., transformed for its first holiday season.
It's gonna be a special day at The Market: A Journey to Joy, in more ways the one, said owner Katie Thompson of Rock Island. “Everyone loves holiday time,” she said this week. You can kick off your holiday season with a Winter Wonderland Reveal at The Market (a 4,000-square-foot retail store on two levels), 1800 7th Ave., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The nearly 40 vendors — from home decor and women’s clothing to bath and body products, kitchenware, plants, flowers, food and most everything in between — will have their halls decked and stocked with holiday-themed products, Thompson said. The day will feature hot cocoa, a cash bar and a brunch to benefit Rock Island-based Spring Forward.
A family of vendors including Prep to Table, WOE Pizza and Lock 14 Dam Good Salsa have developed the menu, and profits from the $35 ticket will benefit Spring Forward's after-school and summer programs that focus on reading, along with providing fun educational opportunities to children of the Rock Island-Milan School District.
A native of tiny Joy, Ill. (hence the double meaning to The Market's tagline), Thompson went to college at Western Illinois in Moline, and she has a master's degree in organizational leadership from Lewis University near Chicago. She worked in nonprofits for 10 years, including running Spring Forward, and she launched Through Her Eyes Designs, an interior-design business, in 2017.
Coming from the nonprofit sector, Thompson has a goal this month of donating $20,000 worth of products (in a “blessing box” at participating vendors) for shelters and housing for domestic-violence survivors at Family Resources. “We have a long list of supplies we are asking people to donate throughout the month of November and in return, the customer gets a special passport to savings from our vendors,” she said.
Items needed include soap, shampoo, conditioner, cough syrup, blankets, towels, Tylenol, deodorant, dish soap, kitchen utensils, baby lotion, children's toothpaste, and diapers (size 4-6).
“Over 20 vendors offered special discounts and deals for anyone who contributes,” Thompson said.
“I have a heart for work being done in our community that will hang with me forever,” Thompson said. “Our model mimics a nonprofit. The vendors are a key component to making the business successful. We wanted to make sure our community within The Market is giving back. So many of our vendors have a like-minded interest in supporting causes."
“The blessing box was a nice concept, where the vendors are able to get something back,” she said. “For a small donation to Family Resources, the customers get a fantastic kickback from vendors.”
That collection will run through November, and about half of donations so far have come from the vendors, Thompson said. Their regular hours are Wednesday-Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday 10-5, and Sunday noon-4.
Thompson was president of her high school class of 28 in Joy. “I was trying to keep my roots in the name,” she said of The Market. “Joy is my hometown, super small. That's what I wanted people to feel here — the vendors and the customers, that there's a sense of community, a quietness. You can come and slow down, literally sit down here, bring you back in time yet still contemporary.”
The Market ran a “journey to Joy” for the start of this school year, where store profits were donated to buy every first grader in Joy a new book each month (discounted through Scholastic), she said. On Aug. 23-24, The Market did a benefit that raised $5,000 for Dress for Success and its relocation efforts.
For more information, visit facebook.com/themarketajourneytojoy or themarketqc.com.