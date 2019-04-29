The National Weather Service predicts a near-record crest on the Mississippi River in Rock Island. On Monday, the forecast was revised to predict river levels of 22 to 22.5 feet by Wednesday morning and lasting through Thursday. It was at 21.4 feet at 4 p.m. Monday. The record is 22.6 feet.
In Muscatine, the crest is now expected to reach 24-25 feet by Wednesday and hold until Thursday. It was at 21.95 feet Monday afternoon. In LeClaire, a 16.5-feet crest is expected. The river was at 15.79 feet Monday afternoon.
What that looks like
According to the National Weather Service, here's a look at what happens as the Mississippi rises to crest:
In the Quad-Cities:
- 22.5 feet: Water affects Davenport's Rockingham Road and 2nd Street from Division to Gaines, from Pershing to Le Claire and 3rd Street from Fillmore to Warren.
- 22 feet: Water affects River Drive at the Village of East Davenport. Water is over the seawall at Lindsay Park and Lake Davenport Marinas. Water affects the Davenport approach for the Centennial Bridge. Water affects 3rd Avenue at the John Deere Commons in Moline.
- 21.5 feet: Water affects the Rock Island Arsenal bridge. Bettendorf's Leach Park is underwater.
In Muscatine:
- 25 feet: Water reaches the top of the Bay Island and Drury levees.
- 24 feet: Water is at the front steps of the Hotel Muscatine and on Mississippi Drive at Pine Street.
- 23.5 feet: Water affects Mississippi Drive at Chestnut Street, as well as industries in New Boston.
- 22.5 feet: Water affects Mississippi Drive at Iowa Street.
- 22 feet: Water affects the lowest downtown businesses, Mississippi Drive at Sycamore Street, and 5th Street at Mad Creek.
- 21.5 feet: Water affects Mississippi Drive at Cedar Street.
In LeClaire:
- 16.5 feet: Water affects some homes on Canal Shore Drive south of LeClaire.
- 16: Water affects residences in Port Byron and Rapids City. Water is also on the railroad tracks in Port Byron. Water damages nearly all buildings on Campbell's Island.
- 15.5: Water affects commercial buildings along the LeClaire riverfront.
Getting around in the downtowns
In Davenport, The River’s Edge and compost facility are closed until the river drops to 19.5 feet. Parts of River Drive in Bettendorf, Davenport and Moline are impassable and remain closed, according to Davenport city spokesman Kurt Allemeier.
In Muscatine, Mississippi Drive remains closed from Mulberry Avenue to Iowa Avenue and River Road remains closed between Cannon and Sherman, city spokesman Kevin Jenison said. But despite that, the city has fared "pretty well."
"Mississippi Drive was rebuilt from Mulberry to Broadway during the past two years and part of that reconstruction was to elevate the sub-base and pavement (especially from Iowa to Mulberry) to reduce closures due to flooding," Jenison said, noting the section from Mulberry Avenue. to Iowa Avenue stayed open until the flooding reached 20 feet as a result.
Flooding hasn't busted the city budget yet, he said, but Public Works will accrue unaccounted overtime when they walk the levees 24-7 after flooding exceeds 22 feet. "Some expense for cleanup after the river levels drop is in the budget, but that cost will not be known for a month or two," Jenison said.
In Bettendorf, spokeswoman Lauran Haldeman said no new roads have closed due to flooding and budgetary impacts so far have been "minimal."
Businesses are hanging in there
Roam recently opened on 2nd Street in Davenport, and owner Dylan Steil said there was water backflowing into the restaurant Monday. They plan to open Tuesday and a restoration company will get the water out, they want to prevent that in the future. "That's what we're trying to figure out."
Roam is still planning to hold its a Kentucky Derby party on Saturday, starting at 3 p.m.
Downtown Davenport Partnership Executive Director Kyle Carter said downtown is open for business, but there has been an impact.
"It's been a pain, but one that we're certainly working through. However there has been a dent in numbers because of the combination of bridge construction, flooding, coming out of a terrible winter," he said. "So it's been not helping."
Some events have been relocated, like the Freight House Farmer's Market. On Saturday, it will be in the Scott County Administrative Building's parking lot, 600 W 4th St., Davenport.
Lorrie Beaman of the Farmer's Market says the long-term impact may be felt beyond this weekend.
"Without us, a lot of these businesses have been really struggling in the winter down here... it's been a rough winter, really rough spring," she said.
What is the environmental impact?
River Action Inc. Executive Director Kathy Wine said environmental impacts from the flooding are positive and negative.
"A greater part of the floodplain is being recharged when the flood level goes up," she said. Flood plains, which are adjacent to areas that periodically flood, are hydrologically important, environmentally sensitive, and ecologically productive areas that contain cultural and natural resources. Among the benefits of a "recharged" flood plain are nutrient-rich sediments for vegetation, creation of a variety of habitats for fish and other animals and storage and conveyance, protection of water quality and recharge of groundwater.
There are negative impacts, too, she said.
"Soil erosion is a concern because it adds to the silt being carried to the Gulf of Mexico and the dead zone," she said, referencing the massive area of hypoxic water in the gulf. "Erosion is a concern in the tributaries (Duck Creek and Rock River, for example) that feed the Mississippi River."
While there are no disease concerns at this time, Wine encourages people to stay out of the floodwaters.
Be safe near the flood waters
Driving near the flood waters is a dicey prospect. The Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management offered tips for driver safety.
"If you come to a flooded area, don't drive into standing water because you don't know the depth of what's under it. 'Turn around, don't drown' is the best advice to follow," spokeswoman Lucinda Parker said.
Other tips: Road barricades are there for a reason, so avoid areas you know typically flood when it rains and pay attention to local forecasts and weather alerts, she said. "If local officials say to stay off the roads, take their advice."
One fatality from the flood waters has been reported. On Monday, a vehicle went into a flooded ditch off Highway 92 in Rock Island, and the driver died.
Recreation options are limited by the weather
While spring is normally peak recreation time, games and events are being canceled due to rain.
Bettendorf interim Parks and Recreation Director Liz Solis-Willis said rainy and cold weather has canceled more programs than flooding.
"We make every effort, like most organizations, to run programs as scheduled unless it becomes a safety concern, which is always our first priority," she said.
And on the Illinois side of the river, Moline has closed Sylvan Island until further notice, including the bridge to the island. "Staff will continue to monitor the river levels daily," according to a Moline Parks and Recreation press release.