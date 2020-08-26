The Mississippi Valley Fair may be canceled, but the food will go on

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fried Oreos, and corn dogs, and funnel cakes — oh my! Find all of these delectable fair treats and more this weekend at the Fair Food Fest going on at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport.

Roughly a dozen vendors will be on hand for the event, which will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday “until ?? or until sold out” at the fairgrounds, 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport, according to a Facebook post. Admission is free.

The fest is slated to include barbecue pork, ribs, and mac and cheese (Saturday only); fried everything, such as pickles, Twinkies, Oreos, peaches, tomatoes and Milky Ways; corn dogs, funnel cakes, nachos and lemonade; bacon everything; frozen slushies; steak sandwiches; loaded and curly fries; wood-fired pizza and wings; sirloin tip dinners, bourbon chicken and rice, and chicken sandwiches; taffy; egg rolls, crab rangoon, steak and chicken kabobs, sweet and sour chicken and pork; and gyros, according to a Facebook post.

Live music and more also will be hosted on the grounds Saturday night. “Plenty of picnic tables and space (will be) available,” a Facebook post states.

For more information and updates, visit the MVF’s Facebook page at facebook.com/mvfair.

