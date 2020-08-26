 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Mississippi Valley Fair may be canceled, but the food will go on
topical alert top story

The Mississippi Valley Fair may be canceled, but the food will go on

{{featured_button_text}}

Fried Oreos, and corn dogs, and funnel cakes — oh my! Find all of these delectable fair treats and more this weekend at the Fair Food Fest going on at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport.

Roughly a dozen vendors will be on hand for the event, which will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday “until ?? or until sold out” at the fairgrounds, 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport, according to a Facebook post. Admission is free.

The fest is slated to include barbecue pork, ribs, and mac and cheese (Saturday only); fried everything, such as pickles, Twinkies, Oreos, peaches, tomatoes and Milky Ways; corn dogs, funnel cakes, nachos and lemonade; bacon everything; frozen slushies; steak sandwiches; loaded and curly fries; wood-fired pizza and wings; sirloin tip dinners, bourbon chicken and rice, and chicken sandwiches; taffy; egg rolls, crab rangoon, steak and chicken kabobs, sweet and sour chicken and pork; and gyros, according to a Facebook post.

Live music and more also will be hosted on the grounds Saturday night. “Plenty of picnic tables and space (will be) available,” a Facebook post states.

For more information and updates, visit the MVF’s Facebook page at facebook.com/mvfair.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News