The Mockingbird on Main theater opens its doors to passion projects

When Tristan Layne Tapscott and Savannah Bay Strandin were forced to take a step back from theater during the COVID-19 pandemic, they saw a gap in creative opportunities for everyone in the community.
So they decided to channel their stifled creativity to open a theater of their own, which will provide a space for anyone to pursue their passion in theater.
The Mockingbird on Main, 320 N Main St., Davenport, will hold its first in-person show July 29. "The Mountaintop," a production imagining Martin Luther King, Jr.'s stay in the Lorraine Motel the night before his assassination, will run through Aug. 7.
The theater's first production, "New Beginnings," was held virtually in April.
Tapscott said "The Mountaintop" was the logical choice for the inaugural in-person show. He had toyed with producing the show for a while, but the pandemic pushed plans back.
Strandin saw the show years ago, and was floored by how good it was. They also knew Anthony Hendricks would fit the role of Martin Luther King, Jr. perfectly.
"Everything is just coming together really well," Tapscott said.
Tapscott and Strandin want the theater to become an arts incubator rather than a traditional show space.
If someone has a piece they've written, or want to come in and direct or work on a show they're passionate about, the producers want them to come to The Mockingbird on Main with those ideas.
"We wanted to create a place where everyone can create," Strandin said.
There are a variety of other programs they want to work on as well, such as putting on shows in parks and doing school and library tours.
Kira Rangel said the idea of her directing "The Mountaintop" came during a discussion with Strandin about how a director's race would effect the show. Rangel encouraged Strandin to bring on a non-white director, and she asked Rangel if she'd take it.
"There is so much diversity in the Quad-Cities but I don't feel like it's represented on stage a lot, and I was really excited to be a part of that," Rangel said.
Letting people bring in their passion projects will give a voice to those who feel marginalized in the theater scene, Rangel said, and their emphasis on everyone being welcome will draw in an untapped demographic. She hopes Tapscott and Strandin's methods inspire other theaters to do the same.
At many theaters there's a sort of staircase people have to climb before they can reach positions like director or do what they want to, Tapscott said, and at The Mockingbird on Main they're trading the staircase for a door of opportunity.
"There's a lot of voices in the community that are important to highlight," Tapscott said.