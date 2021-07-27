The Mockingbird on Main theater opens its doors to passion projects

"We wanted to create a place where everyone can create," Strandin said.

There are a variety of other programs they want to work on as well, such as putting on shows in parks and doing school and library tours.

Kira Rangel said the idea of her directing "The Mountaintop" came during a discussion with Strandin about how a director's race would effect the show. Rangel encouraged Strandin to bring on a non-white director, and she asked Rangel if she'd take it.

"There is so much diversity in the Quad-Cities but I don't feel like it's represented on stage a lot, and I was really excited to be a part of that," Rangel said.

Letting people bring in their passion projects will give a voice to those who feel marginalized in the theater scene, Rangel said, and their emphasis on everyone being welcome will draw in an untapped demographic. She hopes Tapscott and Strandin's methods inspire other theaters to do the same.

At many theaters there's a sort of staircase people have to climb before they can reach positions like director or do what they want to, Tapscott said, and at The Mockingbird on Main they're trading the staircase for a door of opportunity.