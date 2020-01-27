The Moline Foundation simplifies scholarship application process

The Moline Foundation has simplified its process for students to apply for scholarships, which are due by Feb. 15, 2020.
“The streamlined 2020 application process allows students the ability to apply for multiple scholarships utilizing one comprehensive essay,” Paul Plagenz, president/CEO of The Moline Foundation, said in a Monday release.
The simplified application form requires:
• One transcript
• Two references uploaded onto the application
• One essay on “Why are you entering your chosen field of study?”
• List of activities/involvement – honors, extracurricular, work, volunteering, etc.
• General Information
• Financial information is needed only if the applicant wishes to be considered for scholarships that are based partially on need.
Over 38 scholarships are now offered — while most are for two- or four-year colleges or universities, The Moline Foundation does have scholarships targeted to technical or trade schools. Applicants should apply at molinefoundation.org.
The applicant must be a graduating senior from the following high schools: Moline, Alleman, United Township, Rock Island, and Sherrard, or a Black Hawk College student who is a resident of Rock Island County and/or live within Moline-Coal Valley School District 40 boundaries.
For additional information, click how to apply for scholarships or contact Susan Zelnio at 309-736-3800. All scholarships must be submitted by noon Saturday, Feb. 15.