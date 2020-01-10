The mom: Ben Sunday was exceptional, strong-minded artist

Mildred Benton Dain was a widely known and respected artist who used the name Ben Sunday for her work because when she first began painting in the 1950s, "a woman was always identified with her husband's name, and I didn't want to be identified by his name; I wanted to be identified as myself."
That's what Sunday told a reporter in 1991 when she was being honored by Riverssance with the Harlequin Award for lifetime achievement in art.
And when asked to name her best work, she replied, "I haven't done the best thing I ever did."
Described by son-in-law Jim Mann as "a strong-minded woman determined to be an excellent artist," Sunday produced over the course of her lifetime hundreds of paintings, drawings and collages, from representational to abstract to those employing "found objects."
One of her oil paintings, "Point of Departure," is in the Deere & Co. collection.
Others are in private holdings, including that of the late William Hewitt, former chairman of Deere and the last of the Deere family to run the company, Neil Dahlstrom, manager, corporate archives and history for Deere, said.
During her career, Sunday helped originate the precursor to today's Beaux Arts Fairs that support the Figge Art Musem and helped establish Studio 15, an art gallery that had several locations, including its last above Major Art & Hobby in Davenport.
It was called Studio 15 because Sunday figured she would need 15 artists paying $65 per month in order to cover the rent at its first location in 1957, a farmhouse near what is now NorthPark Mall.
Among the inaugural 15 were iconic Davenport sculptor Isabel Bloom and Paul Norton, a widely known painter for whom a Bettendorf elementary school is named.
In the mid-1960s, Sunday opened and ran the Ben Sunday School of Art at the corner of Davenport's 4th and Main streets.
Although she never studied formally beyond high school, she said in interviews that she knew from the time she was four years old that she was an artist.
And for her, "painting has never been the end result," she said. "It's the getting there that's important."
Son-in-law Mann, a former art instructor at Scott Community College, noted that Dain "blended abstract with spiritual things.
"She was not religious, she didn't belong to any church. But she drew from many religions, from Native Americans. Her oils often incorporated some kind of spiritual element — a crow, or a goddess figure or a kachina doll. That's what touched her heart, and that's what she painted.
"She was always experimenting with different shapes and materials and techniques.
"Her two basic techniques were oils and collages with ink that incorporated mixed media like metal or colored glass."
Sunday, Mann and Quad-City artist Ted McElhiney were the first to paint the 10 sculptures carved from trees that make up the art installation on Davenport's Credit Island called "A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte." A project of River Action Inc., it is inspired by the famous French Impressionist painting of the same name by Georges Seurat.
Sunday adopted her "painter name" in the 1950s when she was married to her third husband, George O. Sontag. "Ben" is the first part of her maiden name, "Benton," and "Sunday" is the English translation of the German "Sontag."
Mann described her as "a feminist before being a feminist was popular."
"There were certain women who were trailblazers in art, and she was one of them. She could be very stubborn. She never let anyone tell her she could or couldn't do something. She never let anything stop her."
In 1968, Sunday was married for the final time to Joseph Dain, of Moline. Dain was a director and senior vice president at Deere & Co. who also wrote verse in calligraphy. By all accounts, he and Sunday were soul mates, and they collaborated on art shows.
Sunday once told a reporter that she and Dain were hermits together. "The years since our marriage have been our happiest and most productive years."
Dain died in 1991.
Sunday's daughter, Suzanne Mann, wants her mother remembered "for her art, for her determination to be the most creative and successful woman she could be," Mann's husband said.