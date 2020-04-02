The Moo Mask may work, but it won't make this Alleman grad rich

“I saw it and I thought rather than trying to find a product that can be used in a filter inside a cloth mask, would it be possible to take that filter fabric and make the mask directly out of that?

"That would save that step of having to sew something up when you can just ...make the mask out of that fabric instead.”

And so the Moo Mask, so named because it looks like a cow's nose, was born, and Wegscheid got to work.

“Instead of having a separate cloth mask that has a filter that’s inserted in it, I thought if you just took the filter fabric out of a furnace filter and worked directly with that material and fold it in a particular way, you can make the mask much more quickly and easily, Wegscheid said. "It didn’t require sewing or any special tools or anything.

“As soon as I came up with the first one, I thought ‘I think I am on to something here. This looks like something that could work.’” he said. “The thing that struck me about it was how well it fit.”

The hospital in his Minneapolis suburb, North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, is seeking volunteers to make them.