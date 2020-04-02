The Moo Mask may work, but it won't make this Alleman grad rich

Some would say Chris Wegscheid could strike it rich.
The Alleman and Illinois graduate who grew up in Milan has come up with a pretty ingenious way to make a protective mask in these COVID-19 embattled times. The masks are not certified or tested for use by the frontline medical professionals in the hospitals and clinics.
But really, that’s just the point of his mask creation, which are for workers and nurses not on the frontlines but in the hospital.
Wegscheid, 52, is an architect in the Minneapolis area and has a master's from Southern California Institute of Architecture. He has been working from home during the coronavirus pandemic.
Recently, Wegscheid got an email from a co-worker whose relative was in the health care industry and looking for a potential breakthrough in the mask-making world, where there’s a shortage of N95 masks for those on the frontlines like doctors and nurses treating very ill patients with COVID-19.
“They were looking for suggestions about different filtering products that can be used in the cloth masks that a lot of people are sewing now,” Wegscheid said. “I work for an architecture and engineering firm including people who work with air-handling systems and ventilation systems.”
It got him thinking. He purchased a furnace filter from a hardware store.
“I saw it and I thought rather than trying to find a product that can be used in a filter inside a cloth mask, would it be possible to take that filter fabric and make the mask directly out of that?
"That would save that step of having to sew something up when you can just ...make the mask out of that fabric instead.”
And so the Moo Mask, so named because it looks like a cow's nose, was born, and Wegscheid got to work.
“Instead of having a separate cloth mask that has a filter that’s inserted in it, I thought if you just took the filter fabric out of a furnace filter and worked directly with that material and fold it in a particular way, you can make the mask much more quickly and easily, Wegscheid said. "It didn’t require sewing or any special tools or anything.
“As soon as I came up with the first one, I thought ‘I think I am on to something here. This looks like something that could work.’” he said. “The thing that struck me about it was how well it fit.”
The hospital in his Minneapolis suburb, North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, is seeking volunteers to make them.
His masks are for nurses and social workers in other areas of the hospital, so the certified N95 masks can be saved for those that really need them.
He’s made a video on his website www.wegscheid.works and on his Facebook site that shows how to make them.
“You start with just an 8-inch square of the filter fabric, do a few simple folds and you staple it together and you’ve got essentially the mask within a few minutes,” he explained. “And then add some rubber bands and a little bit of wire around the nose to help it seal up better and I can make about a dozen of these things in about an hour.
“It’s just a simpler process and it just doesn’t require anything that you don’t already have.”
Wegscheid said he can make about 45 masks from one furnace filter. He also thinks it's stands up well against the typical cotton cloth mask.
"I was really pleased with the fit more than anything because I think that’s one of the weaknesses of those cotton masks is that they just don’t really seal up very well on your face," he said. "The cotton doesn't have as efficient a filter as a furnace filter."
But he’s not planning on trying to get rich with the product. It’s fine with him if someone comes up with a way to improve it after watching his video.
“If anyone wants to take the design and come up with simpler, easier ways to put it together, I am all for it,” he said.
