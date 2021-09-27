The new I-74 bridge in the Quad-Cities will have a glass-bottomed scenic overlook. Here's what it looks like now.

The scenic overlook on the Illinois-bound I-74 bridge is built on the west side for a reason — the sunsets.
When the second bridge opens later this year, motorists will notice a big difference between the twin spans, which is the bike and pedestrian path built onto the downstream side.
The path is 14 feet wide, wider than a traffic lane. The overlook is midway between the arch piers and will contain a glass oculus, or round window. It will offer a view of the Mississippi River below, along with the boats and barges that travel it.
Separated from traffic by fencing and barriers, the ADA-accessible bike/pedestrian path is about a half-mile long and will connect to trails in Bettendorf and Moline.
It is close to being finished.
"The majority of the bike and pedestrian path now has concrete. What’s left is the section from arch pier to arch pier," George Ryan, I-74 corridor manager, said Monday. "Carpenters are currently installing plywood decking on this portion of the path. After the temporary plywood is installed, ironworkers will tie layers of rebar and then concrete will be poured for the walking surface of the path.
"The scenic overlook will get special treatment, including decorative concrete, glass fencing, decorative sculptures, and bench seating."
Construction of the non-vehicular path is part of the main bridge contract with Lunda Construction.
Bettendorf officials have plans for a "letdown structure" that will deliver bikers and walkers to the riverfront via elevator, but those plans are being delayed, due to an agreement that requires American-made parts and components be used on the entire bridge project.
Some elevator parts are not made in the U.S., and city and transportation officials are working on getting an exemption, waiting out the terms of the American-only obligation or adding to the letdown structure's $2.2 million budget.