The number of overdose deaths in the Quad-Cities is small. But experts say drug use is on the rise as the pandemic lingers

"There's been multiple efforts to try to get more Narcan out there, and I do think it's made a little bit of a dent, but I think there's still so much farther to go with that. I think that people that use drugs are not necessarily moving through the circles where the Narcan is easily accessible," Lynch said. "We need more Narcan. People need to have access. It needs to be where people are using drugs and they need to have lots of it, so that if they need to use multiple doses, they can."

There are other ways to prevent overdoses much earlier on, Lynch said, like destigmatizing mental health care and making it more accessible, as well as supporting families and children so that there are fewer people with trauma that may lead to self-medication.

"Many people who have substance use disorders have a history of trauma or other mental health issues or social issues, and often drug use is a way to deal with a lot of that," Lynch said. "Making treatment more readily available is a really important thing. And we definitely need to back up and look at preventative things, what we can do to keep people in the future from developing substance use disorders and then having an overdose, but for many people it's too late to do prevention, so we really need to make that treatment more accessible."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.