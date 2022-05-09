'The oldest pipe organ west of the Mississippi' to be played for benefit concert for Humility Homes and Services

Music ranging from band Coldplay to classic Bach will be played on the former St. Mary's 140-year-old pipe organ on Saturday to benefit the former church's new owner.

Humility Homes and Services, Inc, a Quad-Cities-based housing and support services organization is hosting a benefit organ concert May 14 at 11 a.m. at Humility's Fresh Start Center, 522 Fillmore St., Davenport, the former St. Mary's Catholic Church.

Dubuque St. Paul Lutheran Church organist and music coordinator will play songs from band Coldplay, and classics from Bach and Boellman, as well as some of his on compositions on the organ, which boasts close to 1,000 pipes and is believed to be the oldest pipe organ west of the Mississippi.

The former church, which closed when it merged with downtown St. Anthony in 2020, and its organ, are now home to Humility's 6,541 square-foot Fresh Start Donation Center, a resale shop where clients of Humility Homes and Services' programs can get clothing, bedding, decoration to establish themselves in a new home.

On May 14, the resale shop will be open for sales, and attendees can shop and enjoy refreshments while listening to music.

All proceeds from the sale as well as donations will go toward Humility's shelter and housing programs, according to a press release. There's no admission fee, and donations are welcome, according to the release.

"We are very happy to keep the organ, and we want the community to be able to enjoy music from this 140-year-old organ that still has lots more to offer," said Ashley Velez, executive director of Humility Homes and Services.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.