'The oldest pipe organ west of the Mississippi' to be played for benefit concert for Humility Homes and Services

The St. Mary organ contains 1,000 pipes, ranging from 16 feet tall that have the lowest "voice" to about two feet tall and only about as big around as one's little finger that have the highest voice.
This is the view from the altar, looking toward the back of St. Mary's Church with its wall-to-wall choir loft and pipe organ. Humility Homes and Services will use the church as its Fresh Start Center.
The name of J.A.M. Pelamourgues, first pastor of the St. Mary mission church, is inscribed above the pipe organ keyboard. Church leaders are hoping to find a new home for the organ.
The St. Mary organ contains 1,000 pipes. It will stay in the church for now with hopes that a new home can be found for it.
Known as "the voice of St. Mary's," this pipe organ is equipped with, as is said nowadays, many bells and whistles. Church leaders are hoping to find a new home for the organ.
A small marker above the keyboard states that the St. Mary organ was made by the Moline Pipe Organ Co. Church leaders are hoping to find a new home for the organ.
Music ranging from band Coldplay to classic Bach will be played on the former St. Mary's 140-year-old pipe organ on Saturday to benefit the former church's new owner.
Humility Homes and Services, Inc, a Quad-Cities-based housing and support services organization is hosting a benefit organ concert May 14 at 11 a.m. at Humility's Fresh Start Center, 522 Fillmore St., Davenport, the former St. Mary's Catholic Church.
The former church, which closed when it merged with downtown St. Anthony in 2020, and its organ, are now home to Humility's 6,541 square-foot Fresh Start Donation Center, a resale shop where clients of Humility Homes and Services' programs can get clothing, bedding, decoration to establish themselves in a new home.
On May 14, the resale shop will be open for sales, and attendees can shop and enjoy refreshments while listening to music.
All proceeds from the sale as well as donations will go toward Humility's shelter and housing programs, according to a press release. There's no admission fee, and donations are welcome, according to the release.
"We are very happy to keep the organ, and we want the community to be able to enjoy music from this 140-year-old organ that still has lots more to offer," said Ashley Velez, executive director of Humility Homes and Services.
