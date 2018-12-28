The partial shutdown of the federal government is affecting agencies differently.
Some federal employees are or soon could be furloughed, meaning they will be sent home without pay. Some are regarded "essential" workers and remain on the job, though their pay will be delayed until Congress reaches a budget deal. And some are experiencing work-as-usual, because their agency was separately funded by Congress in bills specific to their agency and its functions.
Department of Defense has money
The partial shutdown is having little impact on operations at the Rock Island Arsenal.
With the passage earlier this year of the Department of Defense funding bill, the various commands on the island are covered.
However, the U.S. Coast Guard also has an office on the island, and that agency is not funded by the Department of Defense. The Coast Guard is controlled by the Department of Homeland Security, which is not funded.
Effects on Homeland Security
Civilians working for the Coast Guard are regarded non-essential and will be furloughed after the first of January.
Active-duty personnel are essential and are expected to report for duty, however, their pay will be delayed until Congress reaches a budget agreement.
Also under Homeland Security, some positions associated with the Transportation Security Administration, or TSA, are impacted by the lapse in federal funding.
Screeners and checkpoint workers, including those at the Quad-City International Airport, are considered essential and are to work through the partial shutdown. Other, non-essential positions with the TSA have gone temporarily dark.
The Department of Agriculture
According to the agency’s website: “Some USDA activities will be shut down or significantly reduced and some USDA employees will be furloughed. However, certain USDA activities would continue because they are related to law enforcement, the protection of life and property, or are financed through available funding (such as through mandatory appropriations, multi-year discretionary funding, or user fees).
“For the first week of a potential shutdown, 61 percent of employees would either be exempted or excepted from shutdown activities. If the shutdown continues, this percentage would decrease, and activities would be reduced as available funding decreases.”
Some USDA functions currently being sustained include:
• Food inspections
• Forest service law enforcement/emergency personnel
• SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) for January
• Child nutrition, including school breakfast and lunch, covered into February
Social Security Administration
Asked for the effects of the partial shutdown on local offices that provide Social Security benefits, an agency spokesman replied:
"The budget discussions related to the fiscal year (FY) 2019 continuing resolutions or partial Federal Government shutdown do not affect Social Security because we received our full FY 2019 appropriation on September 28, 2018. Social Security services and offices will remain fully operational, and Social Security benefits will be paid on time.
Social Security encourages people to access our award-winning online services. My Social Security is a secure online hub for doing business with Social Security, and around 40 million people have created a free online account. Current Social Security beneficiaries can manage their benefits online – change an address, adjust direct deposit, obtain a benefit verification letter, or request a replacement SSA-1099.
Account holders still in the workforce can verify their earnings, obtain estimates of future benefits, and apply for retirement or disability benefits without a visit to an office. For more information about my Social Security or to establish an account visit www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount."
Federal Courthouses
Officials from the federal courthouse in Davenport did not respond to a request for information, but the federal judiciary's website explained the impact of a shutdown on its website earlier this year:
"Despite a government shutdown, the federal Judiciary will remain open and can continue operations ... by using court fee balances and other funds not dependent on a new appropriation.
"Most proceedings and deadlines will occur as scheduled. In cases where an attorney from an Executive Branch agency is not working because of the shutdown, hearing and filing dates may be rescheduled. Case Management/Electronic Case Files (CM/ECF) also will remain in operation for electronic filing of documents.
"If the shutdown were to continue ... and exhaust the Judiciary’s resources, the Judiciary would then operate under the terms of the Anti-Deficiency Act, which allows work to continue during a lapse in appropriations if it is necessary to support the exercise of Article III judicial powers. Under this scenario, each court and federal defender’s office would determine the staffing resources necessary to support such work."