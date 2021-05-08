'The Pitch' Perfect: Four Quad-Cities nonprofits given $85,000 to improve child literacy rates

“This particular focus area was picked because as we’re looking at the dynamics of our community, in particular in the area of education, we have found that third-grade reading proficiency needs to be improved. If a child is ready to start kindergarten, they’re more likely to be reading by third grade. If a child’s reading proficiently by third grade, they’re five times more likely to graduate from high school," Gellerman said.

The participants developed their ideas during the course of the program, making detailed business plans and outlining exactly how they would implement their programs.

Four of those programs can now be started with the funds they received from The Pitch.

Each of the participants won one of the four available prizes, and one participant won the $5,000 audience choice award:

Conklin and Birdsall won the $40,000 Rise United Award for their idea to reach out to the community through a traveling book fair that will include culturally inclusive early literacy programming and other forms of assistance for families in need.

"We're going to teach them to love to read," Birdsall said during their pitch.

Jones made his pitch to convene an advisory group of 25% school personnel and 75% parents and caregivers to identify and create engaging, academically aligned summer literacy activities and opportunities.

"The people who are living this experience need to have a voice in the solutions," Jones said during his pitch presentation.

Martin's pitch was to create an E-sports and narrative video gaming league to connect with children and inspire them to read outside of school through multi-media content and platforms.

"The point is to meet them (children) where they're at with something that they already love," Martin said as part of her pitch.

Teresa Babers pitched her idea to create multimedia workshops for Black and Hispanic girls culminating into a digital zine and festival.

"Looking at the literacy numbers and that gap, it makes perfect sense that we would start working with younger girls," Babers said as part of her pitch.