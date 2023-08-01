The Project of the Quad Cities (TPQC) is seeking donations to fund gender-affirming care for transgender and gender-diverse (TGD) youth. The move comes as some 20 states across the country have restricted or eliminated access to this type of care.

According to the Human Rights Campaign, about 31% of transgender youth live in a state with a ban in place. This is despite recommendations from the American Medical Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and the American Psychological Association all supporting access to gender-affirming care for youth.

The Project says it is uniquely positioned to provide this type of care because of its experience serving the LGBTQ+ community and their geographical location along the Mississippi River in Illinois.

Since 1986, The Project of the Quad Cities has served people living with HIV/AIDS. In recent years the organization's services have grown to include case management and supportive services for people living with HIV, STD/HIV testing, counseling, PrEP/PEP to prevent HIV transmission, Hepatitis C care and treatment coordination and LGBTQ+ healthcare.

TPQC intends to raise $100,000 to fund this initiative and is asking for the community's help. For more information or to donate, visit tpqc.org/youthgac.