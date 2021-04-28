The public weighs in on Davenport's flood mitigation proposals

She said those included putting up the sewer gates, redoing some of the sewer, looking at raising some intersections that may be impacted at lower levels.

“I thought that those were some good, cost-effective solutions,” she said.

Saddler said there was a lot of work yet to be done to find the solution Davenport needs. He said he was looking forward to the next stage of the planning process where there will be a more concrete set of options.

“It seems like we still have a long way to go,” he said.

Both he and Schilling favored some of the options focused on Davenport’s underground infrastructure.

“It seems like there is a lot of gates that could be put on and renewed in terms of stormwater and runoff,” Saddler said.

The city really needs to look at the sewer system in whatever final plan it develops, she said. There are areas of the city affected by rising waters at much earlier flood stages because of their sewer systems.

Making sure people can cross the river in times of flood is another important element that should be in any final plan, Saddler said.