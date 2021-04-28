The public weighs in on Davenport's flood mitigation proposals

Davenport residents got a closer look Tuesday at some of the options the city is considering to ease or prevent the disruptions caused by Mississippi River flooding.
The city has been looking at its flood response since the historic flooding of 2019. The work includes developing a variety of potential strategies to address flooding all along the city’s riverfront.
Tuesday, city stakeholders participated in presentations outlining those strategies by region from the East Village to the area around Credit Island. The options included upgrades to the sewer and stormwater infrastructure, raising roads, building levees and several types of flood wall.
The presentations at Tuesday’s session were comprehensive, covering a wide scale of potential methods, Pat Schilling and Ryan Saddler, both of Davenport, said.
“I really liked most of the incremental,” Schilling said. “I think that that, from what I could see, had some pretty good impact.”
She said those included putting up the sewer gates, redoing some of the sewer, looking at raising some intersections that may be impacted at lower levels.
“I thought that those were some good, cost-effective solutions,” she said.
Saddler said there was a lot of work yet to be done to find the solution Davenport needs. He said he was looking forward to the next stage of the planning process where there will be a more concrete set of options.
“It seems like we still have a long way to go,” he said.
Both he and Schilling favored some of the options focused on Davenport’s underground infrastructure.
“It seems like there is a lot of gates that could be put on and renewed in terms of stormwater and runoff,” Saddler said.
The city really needs to look at the sewer system in whatever final plan it develops, she said. There are areas of the city affected by rising waters at much earlier flood stages because of their sewer systems.
Making sure people can cross the river in times of flood is another important element that should be in any final plan, Saddler said.
“I think we need to look at access to the bridges, that’s a big deal, so those would need to be raised,” she said.
Neither Saddler or Schilling were very in favor of the flood wall plans.
“I think that the flood wall, when you look at the cost and the time period it takes to build it, I question that it’s that effective,” she said. “I also think that it encourages people to continue to move to the river.”
The people so encouraged might also be prompted to not adopt the protections they could have in place should flooding affect them despite the city’s defenses, she said.
“I think that we give people a false sense of security when we build flood walls,” Schilling said.
The residents of Davenport may have to just become comfortable with flood-related closures on some roadways such as River Drive rather than dealing with the high expense of installing flood walls, she said.
“Yes, it’s an inconvenience, but we may have to live with that inconvenience and find alternate routes,” Schilling said.
She said flooding needs to be viewed as more than just a city problem. Authorities from the federal level on down need to be dealing with it more comprehensively: from where is the drainage coming, to where can the Mississippi be allowed to safely flood.
“We need to look at the river as a whole,” she said. “That’s something we’re not doing.”
Saddler was also interested in learning more about how the city can protect the businesses impacted by flooding and keep them open. Tuesday’s presentations seemed more focused on keeping the roads open.
During the presentations, the groups were asked to fill out surveys about what they thought of the various options and turn them in. This was the latest of Davenport’s efforts to encourage the public to assist in developing the plan.
A version of the survey is available online at davenportiowa.com/floodstudy, and there is an information video available on the city’s YouTube page.
The city is working with H.R. Green, Inc., a consulting firm from Cedar Rapids; and Sasaki and Shive Hattery, architecture and engineering design firms, to develop the strategies.