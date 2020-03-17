The Quad-Cities during COVID: Silence, fear

The comparisons come naturally — these days of the COVID crisis and the ones that followed Sept. 11, 2001.
In both cases, we held our breath. We were scared, anxious, angry and confused.
Leaving my office along River Drive in Davenport this week, the silence triggered a memory. In those days after the deadly attacks on America, our little worlds were quiet. There were no trains blaring down the tracks or airplanes whistling above.
A similar silence strikes during major Mississippi River flooding, when River Drive is closed, and no traffic is moving. It's odd, being able to hear floodwater lap against curbs.
On Avenue of the Cities in Moline Tuesday morning, there was so little traffic, it reminded me of Thanksgiving morning. I almost always forget to grab an extra bag of ice for the big get-together, and I'm always taken by the barren roads.
When the tower and the pentagon were attacked in 2001, my sister, Vicki, was in Hawaii. We fretted about getting her back and had to resist the panic that Pearl Harbor could become the next symbolic target.
When the coronavirus hit Italy early this month, my cousin, Rebecca, was just outside of Florence. We fretted again, losing sleep over her status in living limbo.
We got Vicki and Rebecca back, and our worries turned to the larger world.
Of course, there are differences this time. I don't recall touching my face every 30 seconds like it was my job in 2001. Restaurants and bars weren't closed, which was a good thing, because neighborhood taverns were places of conversation and comfort.
My mind holds an image of a woman trying to relight a candle. But she was sobbing, and her hands shook.
I don't know whether she knew the man who took the matchbook from her hand and lit the candle for her. When he did, she collapsed in sobs.
That particular memory gets stuck in my throat.