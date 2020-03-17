The Quad-Cities during COVID: Silence, fear

The comparisons come naturally — these days of the COVID crisis and the ones that followed Sept. 11, 2001.

In both cases, we held our breath. We were scared, anxious, angry and confused.

Leaving my office along River Drive in Davenport this week, the silence triggered a memory. In those days after the deadly attacks on America, our little worlds were quiet. There were no trains blaring down the tracks or airplanes whistling above.

A similar silence strikes during major Mississippi River flooding, when River Drive is closed, and no traffic is moving. It's odd, being able to hear floodwater lap against curbs.

On Avenue of the Cities in Moline Tuesday morning, there was so little traffic, it reminded me of Thanksgiving morning. I almost always forget to grab an extra bag of ice for the big get-together, and I'm always taken by the barren roads.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When the tower and the pentagon were attacked in 2001, my sister, Vicki, was in Hawaii. We fretted about getting her back and had to resist the panic that Pearl Harbor could become the next symbolic target.

When the coronavirus hit Italy early this month, my cousin, Rebecca, was just outside of Florence. We fretted again, losing sleep over her status in living limbo.