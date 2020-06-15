The Quad-Cities LGBTQ community is celebrating Supreme Court ruling, but say 'we still need to change hearts and minds'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Alex Dermody heard Monday’s news and allowed herself a quiet smile. Tee LaShoure spent the morning and better part of the afternoon answering calls and participating in Zoom conferences. Sarah Eikleberry updated St. Ambrose University’s Gay-Straight Alliance website.

Rich Hendricks found a park. And a playground. He sat in a swing, allowed his feet to leave the earth and felt the sun on his face.

For Dermody, LaShoure, Eikleberry, Hendricks and many others, Monday was a good day. The U.S. Supreme Court said existing federal law forbids job discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or transgender status. It is a major — and locals said surprising — victory for advocates of gay rights and the transgender rights movement.

The court voted 6-3 in favor of the argument that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 covers sexual orientation and transgender status. It upheld rulings from lower courts that said sexual orientation discrimination was a form of sex discrimination. Justice Neil M. Gorsuch, a President Trump appointment, and Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. joined the court's liberal justices in the ruling, with Gorsuch writing the majority opinion.