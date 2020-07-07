The Quad-City Bank & Trust Riverfront Pops concert will go on. But with reduced capacity, social distancing and other safety measures

Group ticketing: People will purchase a reserved plot of space in LeClaire Park as they would a seat at a concert venue. These plots are sized for groups of 10, 6, or 2 people, and are available in three price zones.

Tickets will go on sale in early August. They range from $42 to $282, depending on park location and area size. A limited number of distanced bandshell seats will be available in pairs and sold for $35 per seat.

Attendees will not be admitted to the park until everyone in their group has arrived. There is no re-entry if guests choose to leave the park.

Social distancing: Use of the plot map will significantly limit the total audience size, which has been averaging around 7,000 the past couple of years.

Groups should arrive together and not mingle with other groups attending. The ground will be marked to keep groups socially distanced for entry. Guests will exit as a group, and departure will be controlled to disperse group movement across the park and maintain social distancing.