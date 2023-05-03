When employees of the Rock Island County Forest Preserve District got wind that an 80-acre, woody tract in rural East Moline might be for sale to add to the district’s holdings, Director Jeff Craver had an idea for how to pay for it.

Through his work as director since 2006, he had become familiar with the Illinois Clean Energy Community Foundation, a nonprofit that gives grants to projects that protect natural areas and wildlife habitat in addition to those that — as its name implies — improve energy efficiency and advance renewable energy.

The forest district applied for and secured $1.033 million. Combined with other monies, the district purchased 179 acres in 2022, including the original tract and two other contiguous parcels. It now is working to improve wildlife habitat as well as creating a place where people can go to immerse in nature away from urban life.

For this accomplishment and others, Craver was one of eight people picked to receive a 2023 Eddy Award from River Action Inc., a Davenport nonprofit that strives to foster the environmental, economic and cultural vitality of the Mississippi River and its riverfront in the Quad-City region.

The awards presented in late April celebrate those who have gone against the current, as in an eddy, to accomplish outstanding work in the categories of education, design, river activity, revitalization and stewardship, the latter being the category for which Craver was cited.

In addition, a lifetime achievement award was presented to Mark Schwiebert, former mayor of Rock Island, and special recognition awards went to Molly Newell, founder of EnviroNET, Davenport, and Ed Choate, longtime city administrator of LeClaire.

The new forest district purchase, located west of Interstate 80 at the Illinois 92 exit, is called Amowa (uh-MOE-wah), the Sauk word for “bee.” The land is about two-thirds woods and one-third grass, with portions used in the past for farming and grazing. Both of the main tracts previously were purchased by developers with various ideas, but none of those panned out.

Purchase of the Amowa property is the biggest project in Craver’s 17 years with the district.

Visiting the property one recent day, he explained that the site with a street address of 19500 Hubbard Road will have east and west entrances, both off Hubbard Road. Locator signs are being made now, and land at the entrances is being graded and paved for about 20 parking spots each. Portable toilets, lighting and trash receptacles also will be installed, with hopes of a grand opening some time this summer, Craver said.

During the winter, a total of 40 acres in two locations was prepped and planted with seeds of prairie grass and forbs, or flowers. The goal is to create food for pollinators, particularly the endangered rusty patched bumblebee that has been documented in the tracts.

And, “hopefully, when we come back in June or July, we’ll see a little color out there,” Craver said.

Other tasks since the district took possession have included general clean-up of illegally dumped trash and undesirable trees and brush, and the creation of a walking trail in the east section, using a skid-steer with a cutting head that “takes trees and makes toothpicks,” Craver said. The perimeters of the prairies will be mowed, too, for use as trails and as a buffer for when they are burned as a management tool.

The goal is to create three miles of trail, “here and there,” he said.

Biodiversity, climate benefits

The forest district was keen to acquire this land because it will help boost biodiversity as wild creatures lose their lives to the destruction of habitat for development. It will provide protection for several endangered and threatened species, including two kinds of bumblebees and two kinds of bats.

“We need spots like this,” Craver said. “Wildlife needs biodiversity to survive. We’ve got to have birds, butterflies, moths, bats. Nature was in balance, and we’ve destroyed the balance. We’ve brought things over, introduced things, disrupted the system. We need to preserve land to ensure habitats and ecosystems for our nation’s wildlife continue to survive.”

Adding to the property’s ecological value is that it, “creates a kind of green corridor” when combined with the 174 acres of nearby Illiniwek Forest Preserve, the 173 acres of the Elton Fawks Bald Eagle Refuge and the land of the Illinois Welcome Center, Craver said.

Corridors are highly desirable because scientists have concluded that the bigger a land mass, the better it is for plant and animal life, as opposed to a lot of smaller, fragmented pieces.

The corridor aspect could even foster the return of grassland birds that have taken an even bigger hit than those who live in forests and could promote migration between sites for food and to maintain diversity within the species, avoiding the pitfalls of inbreeding, Craver said.

He agrees that the property is “not what a lot of folks consider high-grade” forest. The tract has been disturbed by humans, and invasive plant species, such as honeysuckle and even some phragmites, or reed grass, are gaining toeholds.

But the land also is home to oak trees, a tree that can host hundreds of caterpillars that provide food for birds and produce acorns for bigger wildlife. And no matter what the species, trees combat climate change by absorbing plant-warming carbon dioxide. Adding in the forest preserve district’s intention to upgrade habitat by removing invasives and planting natives, the land increases another notch in ecological value.

Finally, “people — some people more than others — need places like this for their mental health,” Craver said. “I know I feel a lot better when I’m away from the computers, the phones, the yackety-yack.”

The 2,500 acres of land the forest preserve district manages offer a range of outdoor recreational opportunities.

Martin Conservation Area near Illinois City, for example, is similar to the new property in that it is a nature preserve.

Loud Thunder Forest Preserve, Illinois City, offers camping, boating, fishing, horseback riding, archery, deer hunting and a children’s playground. Niabi Zoo, Coal Valley, lets people enjoy seeing hundreds of animals, some exotic, some native. Indian Bluff Golf Course invites pursuit of a favorite sport. Dorrance Park, Port Byron, and Illiniwek Forest Preserve, Hampton, have other offerings.

Partners in promoting biodiversity

The forest preserve district is getting help with its new acquisition.

“We wouldn’t be able to do what we do without the help of others, public and private, in the community,” Craver said. “With the partners that we have and with the resources out there — it’s development; it's just a different kind of development.”

The help begins with River Action, which acts as the fiscal agent in helping the forest preserve district apply for grants, and it brings people and groups together.

These include the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service to lend expertise on bat monitoring, Western Illinois University to conduct bee surveys, the U.S. Geological Survey to do genetic testing on rusty patched bumblebees to check for biodiversity, the Rock Island County Soil and Water Conservation District to do soil testing and Living Lands and Waters to help with removal of invasive plants, Craver said. In addition, the Arconic Foundation has provided $50,000 in funding.

“There are a lot of moving pieces,” he said.

More about Craver

Craver grew up in Moline and Rock Island, graduating from Rock Island High School. He developed his appreciation for the outdoors and for being outdoors through Scouting. The summer between his junior and senior years of high school he worked on a student conservation crew, helping build camp sites and trails on Isle Royale National Park in Lake Superior.

He also worked on a family friend’s farm, and his mother was a big gardener.

“I love to grow things and watch things grow,” he said.

After receiving an associate degree in liberal arts from Black Hawk College, Craver earned a bachelor’s in parks and recreation from Illinois State University, Bloomington-Normal. His first full-time job was as sports recreation manager for the Rock Island Parks and Recreation Department, and his second was the one he has now.

As much as he loves being in the outdoors, though, his job “is behind a desk,” he said.

His office handles an annual operating budget of $6.5 million and oversees 36 full-time employees. He spends time implementing policies and procedures; preparing budgets; updating and implementing a master plan that guides activities and preparing for meetings of the governing board.

But his love for growing things has opportunities to shine on the dozen-or-so acres in rural Taylor Ridge that is home to him, his wife, Jill (Bohnsack), and their six children, ages 7 to 24.

Spring, summer and early fall are devoted to growing and selling produce at area farmers markets under the name of Little Red Barn — and kids’ ball games, another type of growth.

Craver is partial to trees and has planted hundreds of fruit trees, including apples (Granny Smith, Fuji, Yellow Delicious, Macintosh etc.), pears (Bosc and Bartlett), cherries (black, sweet and sour etc.), paw paws and peaches.

The family also raises strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, gogi berries, grapes, popcorn and many vegetables, including tomatoes, sweet corn, asparagus, all kinds of greens, beets, squash and “quite the spread of pumpkins.”

During February and March, the family is busy lambing 30 to 40 babies, some of which grow into 4-H projects. The Cravers also buy and feed to market weight 10 to 12 calves per year that they sell as sides of beef to family and friends.

Rounding out the animals are a llama, a couple of horses, chickens, turkeys and four Labrador dogs.

When farming is done for the season, there is deer hunting and taking the kids skiing at Snow Star in Andalusia.

If Craver ever needs more to do, there is church on Sunday, and “maybe get a wall painted in the house.”

“There’s always something.”