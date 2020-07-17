The Rainbow House gets to stay colorful. Moline officials have apologized to its owner.

There is gold at the end of the rainbow after all. Taylor Berg will not have to repaint her rainbow house, 1625 9th Ave., Moline.

Moline Acting Zoning Administrator Chris Mathias hand-delivered a letter to Berg Thursday evening, telling her the city will not pursue action against her and that her house can remain as it is. The city also issued a formal apology.

"The courtesy notice concerning a violation of section 5501 is hereby withdrawn and rescinded," the letter stated. "After further review and consultation with additional city staff, we have determined that section 5501 does not apply to this situation. We apologize for any stress and confusion that we may have created."

Berg was thrilled.

"I am humbled and overwhelmed by the outreach of community support I've received over this," she said. "My son told me, 'I'm so happy we get to keep the rainbow house, mama.' It was a good lesson for him to stand up for yourself when there is an injustice being done.