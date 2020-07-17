The Rainbow House gets to stay colorful. Moline officials have apologized to its owner.

There is gold at the end of the rainbow after all. Taylor Berg will not have to repaint her rainbow house, 1625 9th Ave., Moline.
Moline Acting Zoning Administrator Chris Mathias hand-delivered a letter to Berg Thursday evening, telling her the city will not pursue action against her and that her house can remain as it is. The city also issued a formal apology.
"The courtesy notice concerning a violation of section 5501 is hereby withdrawn and rescinded," the letter stated. "After further review and consultation with additional city staff, we have determined that section 5501 does not apply to this situation. We apologize for any stress and confusion that we may have created."
Berg was thrilled.
"I am humbled and overwhelmed by the outreach of community support I've received over this," she said. "My son told me, 'I'm so happy we get to keep the rainbow house, mama.' It was a good lesson for him to stand up for yourself when there is an injustice being done.
"Never let anybody tell you that you can't be who you want to be," she said. "I always stress to my kids that it's OK to be different and to accept people who are different. Variety is the spice of life. What a dull world it would be if we all looked the same."
The city initially sent Berg a violation notice July 7, giving her until July 21 to repaint her house a color similar to other houses on the block or possibly face a fine of up to $750 a day until it was repainted.
To gather support for her cause, Berg created an online petition at CARE2, which quickly went viral. By Thursday afternoon, the petition had nearly 17,000 signatures, some from countries as far away as Malaysia and Australia.
Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri said Friday the code Berg was cited for was meant for development of new homes, not existing structures. Acri said the issue will be discussed in detail during the July 21 city council meeting.
"We will clarify for the community and for the council, what First Amendment rights mean and why this is allowed," Acri said. "We didn't know anything about it until it came out on social media. That's how we found out about it. (Berg) has my support on her side.
"What happened to (Berg) ... she is owed an apology and she has received an apology; I just couldn't be sorrier that that happened in my city," Acri said. "I cannot think of a single council member who was not totally aligned with an apology and getting to the bottom of what happened and how it's not going to happen again. It's a First Amendment right."
Berg said she grateful to the community for their support.
"I never expected it to get this big from everyone sharing it," she said. "This was support from all over (the world); I just never expected this when I painted my house. First off, I didn't think my house would offend anybody or be complained about."
Berg has two sons, ages 5 and 10, and both of them helped paint the house. Her 10-year-old son has cerebral palsy, is non-verbal and deaf. She said he would have been deeply affected if they had to repaint their house.
"If I had to repaint and cover up what he did, that would have really upset him," Berg said. "He was so happy to paint it all those colors."
Meanwhile, Berg's home appears to have become a tourist attraction and hot-spot for selfies.
"People have been driving by all day, honking," she said. "People shout, "we love your house.' It's been busy all day."
