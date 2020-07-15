The 'Rainbow House' of many colors draws ire of Moline officials

"I'm going to try to work something out with the city," she said. "I don't think it's fair you can have half the colors, but the other half are not okay. I drove around town today and I got pictures of houses that are bright red and bright blues that are not pastel. I feel like I've been specifically singled out.

"I put a lot of time and effort into painting; I've done everything myself on the house. I have two small children and they absolutely love the house."

Berg said her 10-year-old son has special needs and helped with the painting.

"I've definitely got my hands full," she said. "It wasn't cheap to do it and I don't have the money for the fine, either."

Moline Acting Zoning Administrator Chris Mathias sent the violation notice to Berg. He said a second visual inspection will be done of Berg's house after July 21. If the house is not repainted by that date, the city will send a second, more specific letter.

"At that point, we'll assess the situation and see how we want to move forward," he said.