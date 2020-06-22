The Reserve at the City's Edge, a luxury apartment complex, opens in Davenport

After breaking ground a year ago, the first of seven apartment buildings and a clubhouse have opened in a community called The Reserve at the City's Edge off Davenport's North Brady Street.
The development is a joint venture of Perry Reid Properties, of Lincoln, Nebraska, and Anthony Properties, of Dallas.
When finished, the development at 5725 N. Brady St. will have seven apartment buildings with 28 units each, for a total of 196, Justin Todd, assistant vice-president of development for Anthony Properties, said.
The second building should be finished by the end of July, with subsequent buildings being finished about every two months, with the final in May of 2021, he said.
The clubhouse features a fitness area, seating area, fireplace, flat screen TVs, free high-speed wi-fi and a business center that gives residents a place to socialize, work and entertain. There also is an outdoor swimming pool.
The buildings sit on a 40-acre site with mature trees and green space.
Apartments range from studio to one-, two- and three-bedroom units, with access from the frontage road.
They feature walk-in closets, granite countertops, lofty ceilings, full-sized washer and dryers, patios and balconies, Todd said.
The developers found the property on a scouting expedition about 2½ years ago, noting that it is off a highly-trafficked area but with many trees. "We fell in love with it," Todd said. "It is a beautiful piece of property, and it was for sale."
Until the developers' interest, the tract was zoned agricultural. Most of the land around it is commercial/industrial.
But when the development companies approached the city with an interest in building multi-family housing, the zoning was changed to accommodate that use, city planner Matt Flynn said.
Long-time Quad-City residents may remember the site as the home of Whitehaven Animal Hospital, later known as Whitehaven Veterinary Clinic.
A pet cemetery operated on the south side of Goose Creek from 1953 to 1991.
The building development did not disturb this area, as it is on high ground on the north side of the creek. Of the site's 40 acres, about half is buildable and half is not because it is in the floodplain and other factors, Todd said.
Anthony Properties has partnered with Perry Reid Properties on two other projects in Iowa, one in Sioux City and the other under construction in Cedar Rapids, Todd said.
Anthony Properties handles the development/financing role, while Perry Reid operates the apartments, he said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.