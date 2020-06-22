The Reserve at the City's Edge, a luxury apartment complex, opens in Davenport

The developers found the property on a scouting expedition about 2½ years ago, noting that it is off a highly-trafficked area but with many trees. "We fell in love with it," Todd said. "It is a beautiful piece of property, and it was for sale."

Until the developers' interest, the tract was zoned agricultural. Most of the land around it is commercial/industrial.

But when the development companies approached the city with an interest in building multi-family housing, the zoning was changed to accommodate that use, city planner Matt Flynn said.

Long-time Quad-City residents may remember the site as the home of Whitehaven Animal Hospital, later known as Whitehaven Veterinary Clinic.

A pet cemetery operated on the south side of Goose Creek from 1953 to 1991.

The building development did not disturb this area, as it is on high ground on the north side of the creek. Of the site's 40 acres, about half is buildable and half is not because it is in the floodplain and other factors, Todd said.

Anthony Properties has partnered with Perry Reid Properties on two other projects in Iowa, one in Sioux City and the other under construction in Cedar Rapids, Todd said.