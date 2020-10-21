The Rev. Melvin L. Grimes: 'I was told I was not college material'

I do think my race played a role at that time growing up in Rock Island. I could not be in Moline, especially when I was in high school, after 10 p.m. On football game night, 10:30 p.m. Had to be back in Rock Island because in Moline if you were Black you were not really welcome, especially if you did not grow up in Moline. The saying was 'you had to be a Moliner.' I wasn't. I was out of the city of Rock Island. Therefore I had to stay in my place. I couldn’t even be in the West end of Davenport.

I had one encounter with the police but this was after graduation. I had graduated from Rocky and my parents had moved up on 21st Avenue. I was out walking and I was stopped by a Rock Island police officer. 16th Street and 21st Avenue. I was maybe a block and a half from the stadium, and my dad was taking his afternoon nap. I knew that. As I was walking, the officer challenged me. He wanted to know what I was doing there. I had a very smart alec militant attitude of a 19-year-old. It was none of his business. He proceeded to tell me it was his business because it had been reported that there was a strange person in that neighborhood. I knew where my dad sat. I knew where he took his nap. So I positioned myself as I kept walking. He kept rolling in the police car and he finally stopped and got out and said, ‘you need to tell what you are doing in this neighborhood, why are you here?’ I told him again, ‘it’s none of your business. I am a free person. I can walk wherever I want to walk. I can do whatever I want to do as long as I am not breaking the law.' Somebody said, 'you don’t belong in this neighborhood, you were a stray.' I kept talking and when my dad stepped out the back door of the house which faced 16th Street, the officer all of a sudden said, ‘Reverend, I didn't know that he was related to you. I didn’t know anything’. My dad said, ‘Why did you stop him?’ He said, 'I had gotten a report that there was a strange person. I didn't know that it was your son. I am sorry.’ Now, why did I have to be his son in order for the police officer to all of a sudden change his position? I had a right to walk anywhere.