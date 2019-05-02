The Mississippi River rose to record-setting levels Thursday, giving the Flood of ’19 its place in history.
And it could get worse: There’s a probability of heavy rain next week, and weather forecast models are bringing a new round of fear and uncertainty to those doing battle with the water.
Several downpours early this week, including one record-setting day of rain, contributed generously to the Thursday crest.
It is becoming increasingly evident the water is not coming down for several weeks and it may, in fact, climb even higher.
“Honestly, this is unprecedented,” said Public Works Director Nicole Gleason. “Some of it (city’s response) is going to be reactionary.”
She said the National Weather Service is running several models to anticipate precipitation and will supply the city with an update Friday afternoon, including worst-case scenarios.
Unfortunately, some early forecasts are calculating as much as four more inches of rain early next week. Even if the rainfall is north of the Quad-Cities, it will affect river levels as the water flows downstream.
Gleason offered assurances that flood barriers that are in place downtown, in the Village of East Davenport and in the Garden Addition are being constantly monitored, and pumps are in use or are standing by.
However, nothing can be done to repair the breach earlier in the week that sent floodwater gushing into portions of downtown, beginning at Pershing and 2nd Street.
In previous years, the system of interconnected cages containing sand and covered in plastic have drawn the line downtown, preventing most of the floodwaters from getting past River Drive.
But at least one of the HESCO-brand cages somehow separated from the barrier line on Tuesday, and the breach cannot be replaced with a new section, because the water is too high to get at it.
Another breach near Ripley Street was caused by an erosion of the street underneath, Gleason said, but no one yet knows why the barrier at Pershing failed. It is likely to be many weeks until the floodwaters fall enough to inspect the cause and the damage.
Meanwhile, area weather experts are monitoring the river and communicating constantly with those trying to fight it.
“Records don’t happen all that often,” said Brian Pierce, meteorologist for the National Weather Service, Davenport. “This will be the highest the Mississippi River has been in recorded time.”
At 12:45 p.m. Thursday, the Mississippi River, which has a flood stage of 15, measured 22.64 feet at Lock & Dam 15, Rock Island. The river is expected to crest Thursday night into Friday at 22.7 feet.
It's number one in the top five biggest floods on record:
• 22.63 feet set July 9, 1993
• 22.48 feet on April 28, 1965, a year with a huge snow melt
• 22.33 on April 25, 2001, a year with great snow melt and heavy rain
• 22 on March 10, 1868.
The state of the rivers
The Wapsipinicon River, which has a flood stage of 11 feet south of DeWitt, measured 12.14 feet at noon, down from 12.4 feet overnight Wednesday.
“It’s coming down a little bit,” Pierce said.
The Rock River at Moline, flood stage 12 feet, was at 15 feet at noon. The crest forecast was 15.1 feet Thursday night, he said.
“The Mississippi River is so high that water from the Rock can’t flow into it,” Pierce said. “So the Mississippi is actually forcing itself into the Rock River. Water always seeks the lowest level.”
In Muscatine, the Mississippi River measured 24.07 feet, with an expected crest of 24.5 feet Friday and Friday night. Its flood stage is 16 feet.
The Mississippi in Rock Island may be down to 22.5 feet by Saturday morning, and possibly 22.1 feet by Sunday morning, Pierce said.
But it’s not time for everybody to let their guard down, he said. More rain is bearing down.
“The rain has added to the problem,” Pierce said, adding more is on the way: “We have several chances of rain Sunday night through Wednesday.”
The forecast
Friday will be dry until a chance of rain comes along late in the afternoon and evening, he said. Highs will be in the lower 60s (the normal is 68).
Saturday will be dry, with highs from 65-70.
A front that will move into the area Sunday afternoon or Sunday night will stall at some point. “The questions is going to be where,” said Pierce, adding that the front will move back and forth across the area.
Different models used to predict the weather show various amounts of rainfall in the coming days, said Pierce, who did not want to predict rainfall by inches yet but did say “It is likely to be heavy.”
Some Quad-City television meteorologists predict the Quad-Cities could receive up to four inches of rain early next week.
Another record
Thursday marked the 40th day for major flooding of the Mississippi River at 18 feet or higher. Before that, the record was 31 days set in 2001 and, before that, 30 days in 1993.
Churches, social services hit too
While individuals and businesses are coping with damage and detours, church and social services grapple with the flood, too.
The Blandine Alcoholics Anonymous Group needs a place for its daily meetings because its regular meeting place, 117 Perry St., is underwater, according to an email shared with members of the Davenport Hunger-House-Health Task Force.
Most participants walk to the meetings, so the group seeks nearby space to meet for three or four weeks. The task force asks anyone who knows about a meeting space to contact Eric Hansen at 309-269-0808. The space must be large enough to accommodate about 30 people.
In Moline, the Rev. Paul Anderson, of Heritage Church, which also has congregations in Bettendorf, Rock Island and Kewanee, watched water creep toward BridgePointe 485, the former KONE building.
“During that first flood, there wasn’t much going on,” Anderson said. “We got into a little deeper water, but HESCO barriers kept it under control.”
“We held the water off for quite a while this week,” he said. Eventually, it came over the top of the HESCO barriers.
“We purchased the building two years ago, and we’ve been slowly remodeling it,” he said. “That lobby has about four feet of water in it now. We’re just slowly watching the Mississippi come in from every side. We’re inundated."
The irony is that “485” is the mile marker number of the Mississippi for that location, he said.
“We’ll get through this,” he said. “God has a plan and we’ll continue to do this and live with a joyful life.”
-Linda Cook and Barb Ickes