The Salvation Army Quad-Cities Family Services building was dedicated Thursday morning with prayer, a ribbon-cutting and tours.
Family Services now operates at 100 Kirkwood Blvd., Davenport, at the corner of Kirkwood Boulevard and Brady Street.
A brief dedication ceremony included remarks by David Wierman, chairperson of The Salvation Army Advisory Board. He said the Family Services has been making a difference in the community.
Since October 2018, Family Services has:
• Provided 12,680 nights of shelter to 578 people through its shelter program
• Helped 269 households and 557 individuals avoid eviction and remain in their own homes through its homeless-prevention program
• Found new, long-term housing for 12 adults and 14 children starting July 1 through its Rapid Rehousing program.
Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch, Scott Tunnicliff, executive director of Hilltop Campus Village and the Rev. Melvin Grimes of Churches United of the Quad-City Area also spoke.
Major Scott Shelbourn, Quad-Cities coordinator for The Salvation Army, said it was a blessing to see the $1.2 million project come to fruition. “It was a long process, a lot of visioning,” said. “This has been about 1½ years from the initial vision.”
He was appointed to The Salvation Army Quad-City coordinator position a little more than two years ago. “It became quite apparent in the first few months I was here that we really needed to adjust and change how we were serving people," he said.
Now people are housed in WoodSpring Suites, an extended stay hotel, and other hotels in the area. “We’re interacting with them on a weekly basis, he said. "We bring them in here to do case management."
Renovations to the former insurance business building include a new space to hold adult character-building classes to develop life skills and other program-related meetings.
The previous facility at 301 W. 6th St., Davenport, was sold to a developer who has plans to turn it into apartments, said Bill Horrell, spokesperson for The Salvation Army.
The sale helped provide for the new building, Shelbourn said.