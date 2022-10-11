The Salvation Army plans Project Bundle Up drive to collect winter wear

The Salvation Army of the Quad-Cities will hold Project Bundle Up to collect new winter coats, gloves, hats, scarves, and boots for children in need this winter.

A collection event will be 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at KWQC-TV, 805 Brady St., Davenport.

Those wanting to donate should enter KWQC from Brady Street, drop off items, and exit on Perry Street.

Needed donation items include winter coats, hats, gloves, and boots for children from infants to early teens. Monetary donations to purchase items also will be accepted.

Items also will be accepted at The Salvation Army Family Services and Corps, 100 Kirkwood Blvd. Davenport, or at Heritage Temple Corps, 2200 5th Ave., Moline.