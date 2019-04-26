The seedy world of illicit Quad-City massage parlors: Police are using new laws to curb world’s oldest profession

Lifting the veil

On a Thursday night at the Figge Art Museum, Davenport native Vanessa McNeal screened her new documentary, "Gridshock."

A survivor of human trafficking, McNeal said she created the film to force Iowans to realize sex trafficking is happening in their own backyards. The film explores how human trafficking can take place anywhere, and how victims are usually the ones penalized.

"The survivors are oftentimes the ones who get arrested because society views them as prostitutes," McNeal said. "We have to address this to make sure this doesn't happen to victims. If someone went out and tortured an animal, I would argue that would be taken more serious than johns buying people for sex."

Viminda Shafer, the victims of crime program advocate for The Project of the Quad-Cities, agreed that survivors are usually the ones who are stigmatized.

"Survival sex work is a thing," she said. "Sometimes they are pushed into that out of necessity to survive. But they're really being trafficked because there's a power structure happening."

She argued sex work happening at massage parlors should be "called what it is," human trafficking.

"We need to just unveil this very hidden thing that's happening in our community," she said. "And we need to support people in that environment in order to destigmatize it."