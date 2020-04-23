The shows will go on — when they can: Quad-City theater groups plan for the future in light of COVID-19

For the first time since its 1956 inception, Genesius Guild has had to cancel its season.
The move was made because of COVID-19.
“We were planning to start in a week,” building the stage and more as the group always does in Rock Island's Lincoln Park around May 1, said the guild’s Executive Director, Doug Tschopp.
He and the board of directors realized “there is just no way this can happen and be safe.”
Each production brings folks of all ages to the stage and audience, he said.
“(We don’t want) to put people at risk; we just didn’t want to be that organization," he said.
Its 2020 season cancellation is another blow to the organization, which lost thousands of dollars worth of tools, ladders and equipment last fall when someone broke into the locked storage area in Lincoln Park. Tschopp said the group already knew it was behind where it ought to be for the year in terms of replacing equipment.
They are exploring ways to release previously recorded plays online, along with videos that cover the context of the time periods in which they were written, and more.
Tschopp said he is “willing to explore" other ideas within the organization’s resources, Tschopp said. Email ideas to guild@genesius.org.
Classical theater works are so important because they’re “the basis for Western civilization; it's the basis for the culture that we live in today," he said.
Every Greek tragedy performed may relate to issues of today, politics included, he said. Things haven’t “really changed in 2,500 years,” he said. “It’s just amazing to me.”
It was a painful but necessary decision other theater groups in the Quad-Cities also have had to make:
• The Quad City Music Guild in Moline canceled four shows for the season including “The Secret Garden,” “Spamalot,” “Mamma Mia!” and “Matilda,” with hopes of performing them next year. For more information, visit qcmusicguild.com/covid-19-response.
• The Spotlight Theatre in Moline has postponed its production of “Oliver!” until next spring.
• The Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse in Rock Island has postponed its production of “Saturday Night Fever” until the theater may reopen.
• The Black Box Theatre in Moline has canceled all of its productions through May, with plans to reschedule as it can.
• The Village Theatre in Davenport — home of New Ground Theatre, The Village Idiots sketch comedy troupe, SUYP improv troupe and Crystal Crown Cabaret — has postponed shows at least through May.
Like Genesius Guild, many of these theaters are offering content on their Facebook pages, and update patrons through Facebook and their websites.
“You do what you have to do,” Tschopp said. “You get excited about next year, (when you can) come back and share what you do.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.