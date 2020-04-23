The shows will go on — when they can: Quad-City theater groups plan for the future in light of COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

For the first time since its 1956 inception, Genesius Guild has had to cancel its season.

The move was made because of COVID-19.

“We were planning to start in a week,” building the stage and more as the group always does in Rock Island's Lincoln Park around May 1, said the guild’s Executive Director, Doug Tschopp.

He and the board of directors realized “there is just no way this can happen and be safe.”

Each production brings folks of all ages to the stage and audience, he said.

“(We don’t want) to put people at risk; we just didn’t want to be that organization," he said.

Its 2020 season cancellation is another blow to the organization, which lost thousands of dollars worth of tools, ladders and equipment last fall when someone broke into the locked storage area in Lincoln Park. Tschopp said the group already knew it was behind where it ought to be for the year in terms of replacing equipment.

They are exploring ways to release previously recorded plays online, along with videos that cover the context of the time periods in which they were written, and more.