The pilot shortage is one of the hottest topics in the aviation industry right now, and two Quad-City natives are planning to make a dent.

Matt Davis is only 22, but he's known for half of his life what career he was after. At age 10, he took his first commercial flight. The captain allowed him into the flight deck to look around, and it was love at first flight.

"From that moment on, I knew this is what I wanted to do as a career and kept that in mind throughout elementary school, middle school and high school," Davis said.

He started flight training at 15, the legal age to begin, according to the Experimental Aircraft Association. Following his 2019 graduation from Alleman Catholic High School, and with his private pilot's license in hand, he took a gap year before enrolling in community college, then the University of Dubuque, where he studied aviation.

Three years later, he graduated with a bachelors degree in aeronautical science and multiple certifications, but it came at a cost — and not just the $200,000 in student loans he's racked up.

"For three years I basically had no life," he said. "It was flying every single day."

Following school, he shopped around for job opportunities and landed one with the Quad City Flying Eagles, a nonprofit flying club. Eventually QC Aero, a flight school that operates out of the Quad Cities International Airport, hired him as an instructor.

Davis teaches flight lessons daily and is halfway to earning the 1,000 hours required to be certified as a commercial pilot. All of his students are working on private pilot's licenses, the first step.

But before that, Davis recommends anyone interested in lessons try a discovery flight. During the hourlong flight, the prospective student flies with an instructor and learns about the aircraft they would possibly fly.

"Not only are you going to be able to fly, but you get the opportunity to talk to someone that's gone through it," he said. "I think there's a big hurdle where people think this is out of reach, but this is definitely doable."

After achieving a private license, which takes a minimum of 40 hours, students typically earn their instrument rating. This allows them to fly through the clouds. From there, most students choose to become a CFI (certified flight instructor) and build the required hours for becoming a commercial pilot.

College graduates need 1,000 hours of training and those without a degree need 1,500. From there, students build their time log until they can be hired by the airlines. Airlines typically will pay for subsequent training that allows them to fly jets.

Adam Hyder, 21, will begin his training in the program next month in Dallas.

Growing up in Milan, Hyder was constantly watching planes leaving Quad Cities International Airport. From an early age, the world of aviation had his attention, and his parents encouraged it.

"When I was 12, my parents gave me the best birthday present ever: It was a discovery flight," he said. "I just went up and flew around, and I was set at that point on flying."

His dad, Mo Hyder, began flying soon after, and his son rode along with him. An instructor recommended Hyder attend a camp in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, which furthered his interest.

When he turned 15, he started taking lessons between his classes at Alleman, which he attended with Davis. Later, COVID hit and his instructor was taking time off to be with family. With no one in the sky, Hyder was able to fly with his dad and ultimately earn his own private pilot's license.

"My dad signed me off for my first check ride (solo) ever. It was the most petrifying experience I ever had," he said.

For college, Hyder enrolled in Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida. By staying and working through the summer, he was able to earn his degree — and multiple other certifications as well as the required hours — in three years.

In March of this year, he interviewed with Envoy Air, a subsidiary of American Airlines. The legal age to become a corporate pilot is 21, and he hit that birthday last month. Hyder will begin his corporate career in July with training in Dallas.

It will begin with orientation day, then seven weeks of training — five weeks of training in Dallas and two weeks of online training. During that time, he will learn procedures, practice on a simulator, then take a check-ride to earn his airline transport license. From there he will fly with an experienced pilot who will show him the ropes of flying a jet for the first time.

"After that, you get put on reserve until you have enough seniority to be able to hold a line and fly," he said.

Davis is following close behind, hoping to complete his required hours by January. Despite not being certified to fly commercially just yet, he has four offers on the table. The CJO, conditional job offer, means he has completed the required interviews with the airlines and once he hits 1,000 hours, they'll call him back with the official offer.

He is not sure yet which airline he will choose and has not ruled out corporate flying either, he said. The conditional job offer is a new program that started when the pilot shortage hit its peak during COVID, he said.

"It really helps ensure people that when you take out the massive amount of money to do this that it will pay off eventually," he said.

Both pilots chose to earn college degrees, but they are not required. Most airlines now have degrees listed as "preferred," Davis said, following a set of rules changes more than a decade ago.

In February 2009, Colgan Air Flight 3407 crashed on its approach to Buffalo, New York, killing 50 people onboard, according to the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA). Pilot fatigue and lack of simulated training in stormy weather were found to be contributing factors in the crash.

After an intensive investigation into the cause, 25 recommendations, ranging from pilot hiring standards and pilot training/qualification requirements to standards for rest and fatigue management, were made.

A year later, the Aviation Safety and Federal Aviation Administration Extension Act of 2010, was passed by congress and signed by then-President Barack Obama. The changes included limiting the maximum amount of time pilots could be on duty, a minimum amount of rest time for pilots and requiring airlines to develop a pilot fatigue plan.

For Davis, who started his aviation career fairly recently, college was the only way he knew to get to the airlines. Locally, Black Hawk College in Moline is working to develop a more affordable pathway.

Dr. Richard Bush, associate vice president for economic and workforce development, said the school was in the approval process for curriculum and likely would have a soft launch in spring 2024, with a hard launch that fall.

“To ensure students can continue to earn credits toward their Associate in Arts degree, we are working with Revv Aviation to deliver some of the courses until full approval is received. We continue to look for additional flight schools to partner with for the aviation version of our AA degree," he said through a spokesperson.

“Once approved, we will be launching a certificate for drone pilots as well. We are seeking employer partners in the aircraft/airframe maintenance and avionics areas to work with us to create a program around those areas as well," Bush said.

Davis and Hyder found the news encouraging, especially for young pilots who see the financial burden as an obstacle to flying.

"It would have altered where I went and what I chose to do," Davis said of the BHC programs. "It would have saved me a lot of money."

Despite the costs and investments in time, one thing that made aviation the choice for both pilots was the support of their parents as they worked for their dreams.

"They didn't hand this to me," Davis said, adding the average cost for a private pilot's license alone is $10,000 to $15,000.

Instead, he spent the summers of his high school years mowing lawns and working every job he could find in order to pay for lessons.

"I worked my way from the bottom up," he said.

Money was not the only thing on their minds. The danger of being in the air, coupled with the massive commitment it takes to become a commercial pilot were also concerns. But Davis said he proved to his parents quickly that he was serious about his aviation career.

"My parents always said, 'The sky's your limit when it comes to this. Work hard, do your best, and God will reward you,' " he said.

Hyder's parents also recognized and supported his love of aviation. His dad learning to fly, as well, created a bond and supplied him a sounding board, where he could ask the man he trusted the most for advice.

"Being able to talk about it with your dad, it's a really rewarding feeling," he said. "And, of course, my mom is always on the sidelines cheering me on."

Both men hope other young people see the possibilities in aviation and help bolster the number of available pilots across the industry.

"When I work with someone, it is my goal for them to be better than me," Hyder said. "I think it's really important for younger people to get into it because then they have so much time to build the experience to become the next great leaders."

For Davis, the skills go far beyond the walls of the airplane. Critical thinking, character building and communication skills all come with it. Hyder said he saw maturity, hard work and discipline as three more skills pilots learned.

"If you take it seriously and you put the time and dedication into it, you'll develop the skills ... you can take to other aspects in your life," he said.

Davis added: "The sky is your limit when it comes to aviation. If this is your passion, if this is something that you want to do, it's doable. You will make it happen."

Young pilots work towards their certifications to fly commercial airline planes