Janet Mastin's sleep was disrupted early Friday by the sound of gunfire — loud and close.

"It must have been eight or nine shots," she said. "Awfully close."

Janet and John Mastin have been married 50 years and lived on Appomattox Road in Davenport for 30 years. Her son, Donny Bengston, also lives in the house.

Both men were awakened by the shots too.

"We've gotten so that we are used to the sound of gunshots," Janet Mastin, 73, said. "Really, it's become no big deal. But it was loud, and it must have been 2 or 3 in the morning."

The Mastins said the early-morning gunfire was made less surprising by what happened Thursday, just before noon, on nearby West 63rd Street.

Officers from the Davenport Police Department responded to a report of shots fired and an injured person at 11:53 a.m. A girl — described by police as not a baby or a toddler — was found at the apartment building at 710 W. 63rd St.

The juvenile sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

"It seems like the people shooting each other know each other," John Mastin, 77, said. "People get in fights or whatever and somebody gets a gun. That's the way it seems to go, at least to us.

"Nobody has ever threatened us with a gun."

12 hours, two shootings

The shooting of the girl on West 63rd Street was the first of two non-fatal shootings in a span of 12 hours Thursday.

At 11:42 p.m. a report of gunfire sent officers to the area of the 3700 block of Bridge Avenue. A 22-year-old male with apparent gunshot wounds was located and transported to a local hospital.

Police have not updated the man's condition. A news release said investigators did not believe the incident was a random act of violence.

The incidents came just one day after Davenport Police Chief Jeff Bladel hosted a press briefing on the work of the city's Gun Violence Intervention, or GVI, and decreases in shootings since the group formed last year.

Reported incidents of gunfire have declined in Davenport since they reached a peak of 282 in 2020.

Bladel provided some context during the briefing, pointing out that in 2018, police responded to 201 reports of shots fired. That number dipped to 194 in 2019, before increasing by 43% in 2020.

In 2021, the number of reported shots-fired incidents fell to 207. Last year, it fell again to 171.

Gun homicides also have dipped since reaching a peak of 13 in 2020. In 2021 there were 10 fatal shootings, and last year there were four.

One number that has stayed consistent since 2020, however, are incidents like the ones police saw Thursday: non-fatal shootings. In 2018, they handled 24 non-fatal shootings, and 25 in 2019. In 2020, that number rose to 41. There were 44 in both 2021 and 2022.

A survey of published police reports since January shows there have been three fatal shootings and six non-fatal injuries caused by gunfire.

'You really do get used to it'

John Mastin isn't worried about living in a neighborhood where gunfire is sometimes heard once a week and rarely a month passes without " ... some kind of guns going off nearby."

"You really do get used to it," he said. "And you know it is personal stuff — arguments, fights. We don't bother them, and they don't bother us."

Framed by Hoover Road to the north and Goose Creek Park to the south, the neighborhood around the Mastins' house includes single-family homes, side-by-side duplexes and bigger buildings that have six apartments.

The homes are occupied by a variety of people — from renters who draw public assistance to families like the Mastins who have lived in their homes for decades.

Paul Gluesing is 79 years old and has rented his side of a duplex on West 63rd Street for a little over a decade. He said he wasn't surprised when he saw "10 Davenport Police squads, a car from the Scott County Sheriff's Department and an ambulance" 100 yards from his home.

"In the apartment across the way, a guy was shot. You can see the bullet holes where the bullets went through his wall," Gluesing said as he pointed to the yellow six-plex across the street."

He was correct: On March 11, police said, 23-year-old Shalynda Montgomery walked into one of the apartments across the street from Gluesing's duplex and fired a 9 mm handgun, injuring the man who lived there.

Gluesing sounded a lot like John Mastin.

"I don't worry. I'm not worried talking to you because I leave them alone, and they leave me alone," he said. "Everyone knows what goes on here. People have guns. It seems like there are guns everywhere.

"And people get into fights. I personally think some of it has to do with drugs, but whatever the reason, people have no trouble getting guns."