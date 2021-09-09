The Speakeasy brings laughs back to the Quad-Cities with comedy contest

Tony Lee has had a lifelong love for comedy. When he was a kid, family gave him bootleg comedy CDs, and the first purchase he ever made with his own money was a multi-pack of Katt Williams comedy specials.
Now he's 10 years into a comedy career that's included open-mic nights in Iowa City and beyond and creating a comedy scene in Dubuque with other local comedians.
Lee, along with 29 comics from across the region, will make their way to the Quad-Cities this month to fight for the title of funniest comic at the Speakeasy Laugh Hard Challenge.
Comics will perform five-minute sets at the Speakeasy Laugh Hard Challenge's first of two preliminary rounds at 8 p.m. Sept. 11 at The Speakeasy, 1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island. The second preliminary round is set for 8 p.m. Sept. 18, and the final competition is on Sept. 25.
The top five comics from each round will advance to the finals, with three judges scoring them on their material, stage presence and audience response. The winner will receive a $1,000 prize and the title of Laugh Hard Champion.
Unlike the Speakeasy's monthly comedy show, which features mainly local comics, the Laugh Hard Challenge draws in comedians from across Iowa and Illinois, Speakeasy Director of Audience Development Brett Hitchcock said.
Lee lives in Wisconsin, near Dubuque, and grew up in Fresno, Calif., before moving to Iowa when he was 10 years old. His style of comedy is observational and self-deprecating, drawing on stories from his life for laughs.
"If I'm going up, I'm hoping to get people to laugh at something I'm telling them that happened to me," Lee said.
Hitchcock's advice to competitors is to bring a polished set to the stage, something that they're comfortable in or a new set they're supremely confident about. In order to win, they need to make fun of themselves and others, playing the room and getting the audience's attention.
"You've really got to bring your A game to win this," Hitchcock said.
This is Lee's second time competing in the Laugh Hard Challenge. He "religiously" attends the monthly comedy show and keeps an eye on the yearly competition.
He didn't make it out of the preliminary round his first time around and will try to make the cut when he takes the stage Sept. 18.
"I hope I've got something that will at least push me past the first round this time," he said.
Doors for the shows open at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $12 at the door for the preliminary rounds and $15 at the door for the final competition, and can be purchased online at www.thecirca21speakeasy.com. Those who plan to attend must be 18 or older.