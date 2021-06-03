The St. Patrick Society's Grand Parade is back. But it's in August this year

The St. Patrick Society announced its annual bi-state parade — rescheduled by the COVID-19 pandemic — will travel be held Aug. 28.

According to a news release, the St. Patrick Society Grand Parade XXXV.2 will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the corner of 4th Avenue and 23rd Street in Rock Island and end in Davenport at E. Third and Perry streets.

St. Patrick's Day parade postponed The parade was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The parade was set for March, around St. Patrick's Day, but due to health and safety concerns the organization postponed it. The original 35th annual parade was canceled amid coronavirus concerns two days before it was to step off in March 2020.

Parade applications are available at spsparade@me.com, and are due by July 31. People and groups who express the "spirit of St. Patrick and Irish heritage" are preferred, the group says, such as marching bands, musical groups, floats, and novelty entries and walking units. Motor vehicles beyond what is needed to pull floats are prohibited, as are throwaways and paper items, including flyers and brochures.

Parade units will be judged in categories including Best Irish Float, Best Newcomer and Best Parade Entry.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.