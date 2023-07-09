Mara Downing sat in a golf cart cart near the fairway of No. 2 of the TPC at Deere Run and smiled.

The crowd for Sunday's final round of the John Deere Classic was thick and the 84-degree morning was cooled by a breeze that blew toward the Rock River. That same breeze carried the scent of grilled pork chops and coconut suntan lotion.

The setting offered more than enough reason to grin. But Downing, who is Deere's vice president of global brand management and communication, had one big reason to dimple up.

"The stars aligned this week," she said. "I was just thinking about it this morning: The week started with Caitlin Clark in the Pro-Am; we had the best field of golfers ever in terms of the PGA's strength-of-field rankings; we had a great concert with Darius Rucker (Saturday) night; and we have Blake Shelton tonight.

"And on top of all of that, the weather has just been perfect. When you plan and prepare like we did, you're just so thankful when you get weather like this. Everything just fell in place."

Downing wears many hats during JDC week. She's been Deere's liaison with the PGA since 2019, which was the same year she joined the JDC's executive committee. It's all a natural fit, because she has a legacy at the John Deere Classic. She grew up volunteering with her dad, Ron Sovey, and played golf at St. Ambrose University. Her sister, Sue Rector, is the volunteer chair for the JDC.

Downing explained Deere's goal while planning this year's JDC:

"As a company, we've adopted the motto, 'Big and Bold.' We thought, why not apply the same motto to the JDC?" she said. "Our CEO, John May, wanted to bring more energy to the Classic, and we have always tried to find ways to bring more and more of the community to the Classic.

"Caitlin Clark was just a great way to start the week. It brought people from all over the community — and most importantly, her appearance brought kids. The play, I think, has really kept the attention of golf fans, and I think the concerts are introducing a whole new group of people to the Classic and Deere Run.

"All together, I think it's all brought an energy to the Classic. I feel like this week has just been electric."

The success of the week now supplies a kind of blueprint for future Classics.

"Deere is evolving," she said. "We are repositioning our brand, and the John Deere Classic is part of what we call the 'proof point' of brand evolution. At the Classic, we can showcase how we are changing.

"We can do things, like show our commitment to the environment and recycling. And we can continue to show our charitable side with Birdies for Charity, which helps 500 local charities and touches tens of thousands of lives."

Volunteer testimonial

Marshal Smith has served 11 years as a volunteer at the JDC, mostly as a driver.

He wore a white-and-green John Deer Classic golf hat signed by Caitlin Clark and Zach Johnson, who teamed up in Wednesday's Pro-Am event. He spent Saturday night at the Darius Rucker concert and planned to spend Sunday evening listening to Blake Shelton.

"A concert on the 18th; what a stroke of genius," Smith, 59, said. "Seriously. What a great way to bring people out and introduce them to this beautiful golf course.

"And bringing in Caitlin Clark? That was really amazing. She signed every autograph. I'm no kid, and I was excited to have her and get her to sign my hat."

Smith, like Downing, said the beginning and end of the JDC brought "energy."

"The JDC is always fun, especially for hard-core fans," he said. "But this week has been special. I haven't seen this energy since 2011, when Steve Stricker won his third straight here at the Classic.

"I never thought I'd see that kind of energy here again, to be honest. But this week has just been fantastic."