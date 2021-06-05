'The suffering': On the anniversary of D-Day, a Rock Island man remembers his father, a World War II veteran

Robert J. Strupp, 77, found the combat diary while researching his father's military history.

Baker Battery fought through northern France, in Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. They saw combat in the Battle of the Bulge, and spent 307 days in combat in Europe. This is where Strupp earned his Bronze Star Medal.

The younger Strupp used to ask his father which was worse, Normandy or the Battle of the Bulge. The answer was Normandy was awful, the Bulge was worse, exacerbated by horrible winter weather.

After World War II, Strupp's National Guard career continued — he fought in the Korean Conflict and Vietnam War, and his unit was called to Chicago during the 1968 Democratic National Convention to quell riots. When he wasn't fulfilling his military duties, Strupp worked for Deere & Co.

"He was a citizen soldier," the younger Strupp said.

While away from home, the elder Strupp wrote his wife, urging her not to worry, that he wasn't near combat. He was a good liar, Strupp laughed.

He stayed with the National Guard and Deere until he died in 1972 at the age of 56. He is buried at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island.