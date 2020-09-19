"The time is now" Thurgood Brooks, Moses Robinson launch Rock Island political campaigns Saturday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thurgood Brooks and Moses Robinson launched their Rock Island political campaigns in Martin Luther King Jr. Park Saturday afternoon.

Both men spoke passionately about returning Rock Island to what it used to be, and laid out a vision of how to get there.

“The time is now,” Brooks said while launching his campaign for mayor.

“Let’s engage in a marathon. The marathon must continue. As your mayor, I promise to invest in our community resources where we get the most return for our investment. Together, we will build a stronger, healthier, more vibrant Rock Island.

“Let’s build Rock Island together.”

Robinson, running for Ward 1 Alderman, talked about rebuilding the west-end of Rock Island, pointing to Lonnie Westerfield’s mission to bring back the Hickman Community Center as an example of how that rebuild can occur.

“The growth has already begun, but we need more,” Robinson said.