"The time is now" Thurgood Brooks, Moses Robinson launch Rock Island political campaigns Saturday

Thurgood Brooks and Moses Robinson launched their Rock Island political campaigns in Martin Luther King Jr. Park Saturday afternoon.
Both men spoke passionately about returning Rock Island to what it used to be, and laid out a vision of how to get there.
“The time is now,” Brooks said while launching his campaign for mayor.
“Let’s engage in a marathon. The marathon must continue. As your mayor, I promise to invest in our community resources where we get the most return for our investment. Together, we will build a stronger, healthier, more vibrant Rock Island.
“Let’s build Rock Island together.”
Robinson, running for Ward 1 Alderman, talked about rebuilding the west-end of Rock Island, pointing to Lonnie Westerfield’s mission to bring back the Hickman Community Center as an example of how that rebuild can occur.
“The growth has already begun, but we need more,” Robinson said.
“I ask you to provide me one of your most powerful tools – your vote. Your vote carries so much weight that it has the power to shake the country. Our local elections is where we need you the most … I ask you to send me to the council table so we can have a seat at the table and it’s been too long that we have not had the voice heard on the west-end of Rock Island.”
A socially-distanced crowd was gathered in the park in a grassy area between the speech podium and a playground. After the speeches, there were tables and volunteers registering local residents to vote and accepting signatures so that both men could be on the April 2021 ballot.
Among those in the crowd was current Mayor Mike Thoms, who said he will seek another term himself.
“I’m convinced myself and Thurgood have the best interest of Rock Island in our hearts,” he said Saturday.
Current Ward 5 Alderman Dylan Parker gave a speech introducing Brooks at the event. Parker himself is also seeking another term on Rock Island City Council.
Parker said he isn’t satisfied with the current leadership of the city and welcomes new faces to run for office.
It’s “time for some really fresh perspectives and vision to address our problems,” he said.
Brooks has a website, www.thurgoodrimayor.com, and social media presence that lays out his detailed vision, some of which he highlighted during his campaign speech Saturday.
“We have what we need here in Rock Island. No longer do we need to look out and expect or depend on a savior,” Brooks said.
“I believe in Rock Island. I believe in Rock Islanders. It’s time we invest in ourselves. Stop looking back and expecting someone to come in here and do the job we should do.”
