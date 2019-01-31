In one of the coldest months of the year, Genesis Health System and the Quad-City Times want to brighten February with the "28 Days of Happiness" campaign, encouraging residents and businesses to perform random acts of kindness through the month.
"We launched the campaign, and we're asking everyone in the Quad-Cities to participate, do a positive act each day and it could be anything from giving somebody a high five to a hug, to writing a letter to someone special in your life that has maybe given you support," said Kate Murphy, Genesis communications and marketing director. "You could buy someone a coffee while you're in line, you could scrape someone's ice off a car, shovel snow off a sidewalk, bring a neighbor a meal, flowers, plants or a card."
Genesis will kick off its contributions in the office by asking different departments to participate; a potluck will be held in the administrative department, for example. A postcard will also be mailed out to send a note of happiness, Murphy said.
Part of the reason for the initiative is the book "The Happiness Advantage" by Shawn Achor.
"It's really a mindset of when you come into work or go home, to really think how you go about your day and how you interact with people, and positivity increases longevity at work, increases your output at work," Murphy said. "It brings a whole different mindset to the way you work and live."
The "orange frog" parable, created by Harvard graduate and author Shawn Achor, has been embraced at Genesis and is also an inspiration for the February campaign. It concerns a small frog who finds an orange spot on himself. The frog finds that positive acts cause this spot to grow, and must make a decision: Stay and look more normal, or create positivity and turn orange. As he turns more positive and more orange, he realizes his positivity and production begin to spread to the other frogs.
Quad-City Times Publisher Debbie Anselm said the campaign came about thanks to Genesis sharing its Orange Frog initiative with the newspaper. "Through those discussions, we talked about the upcoming winter months and how hard it was to get through it and that was really the launch pad for '28 Days of Happiness.'"
The Quad-City Times has the ability to make an impact on lives in a number of different ways, Anselm said. Internally, it's a way to help coworkers and create a culture everyone wants to be in, and it doesn't take a lot to make a day better. Different departments may take a scheduled week as well.
Anselm said happiness is contagious, and she's hoping that positivity will permeate through the building and through the Quad-Cities. "I don't think it's just something that has to be limited to Genesis and the Quad-City Times. Between us, we can reach a lot of different people," she said. As part of the project, surprises may be in store for readers and business partners as well, she said.
Even finding the positive — looking outside and seeing the sun is shining even when it's cold — can make for a better day rather than complaining about the cold, Murphy said. Negativity can spread like a virus, while positivity and happiness will change how people get stuck in their ways.
For more information and a list of acts of kindness, visit genesishealth.org/28-days-of-happiness. You can also share your acts of kindness by tagging #28DaysQC on Facebook, or send it to Genesis.
"Sometimes it's about the way we treat people and it's making our day a little bit better," Anselm said. "Why would you not try?"