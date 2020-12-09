'The tipping point for downtown shifting into another gear': Hotel Blackhawk at 10 years old

But the 105-year-old hotel at 200 E. 3rd St. has endured historic hardships, too, including the record flood in 2019 and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"We thank God every day for our employees and for our customers who have stuck with us and bought to-go meals and done staycations, just to support us," Amy Gill said. "This is really hard but, with faith and dedication, we will get through this.

"Every day in the hotel business is a new day. As long as we can keep our guests happy, that is our goal. We do know that the next few months will be hard. We would appreciate any business we can get from people locally."

The Gills also have become part-time locals, routinely traveling between Davenport and their home in St. Louis.

"We are both up there at least a few days every month or more," she said. "Our staff is amazing and doesn't need a lot of help, but we love the Quad-Cities and can’t stay away. We have a lot of friends there, too."

The Gills were among those who were inspired by their success at the Hotel Blackhawk to make additional investments downtown, including the 78-room hotel, The Current Iowa, in the former Putnam building. It opened in 2017 after a $33 million investment.