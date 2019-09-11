The Quad-City Gospel Festival and VAR Productions has announced a reunion concert for The Tommies, founded by the late Rev. Milton Brunson.
The Thompson Community Singers, known as "The Tommies," burst onto the gospel music scene in 1972, re-shaping the sound of the gospel choir with several hit albums and songs.
From 1989–1995, The Tommies earned four Grammy nominations, and earneed one for Best Gospel Album by A Choir or Chorus in the 37th annual Grammy Awards.
Among their songs are "Great Faith," "Yet I Trust You," "Shout," "He Worked It Out," It's Gonna Rain" and "Safe In His Arms."
The concert will be 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Rock Island High School Auditorium 1400 25th Ave., Rock Island. Tickets, at $10, are available at DJ’s Boutique, Davenport; www.eventbrite.com/tommiesreunion, or call 563-639-5888 or 563-424-8586.