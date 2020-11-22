The week in COVID-19: 24 Quad-Citians lose their battles with COVID-19

The governor of Iowa enacted a partial mask mandate last week, after refusing to do so since the pandemic began in Iowa in March. The move came as COVID-19 cases in Iowa are among the highest per capita in the country and hospitals across the state are filling up with COVID-19 patients, exhausting health care workers. The mandate is limited, and the latest report from the White House’s pandemic task force suggests the new orders do not go far enough. In Illinois, Gov. JB Pritzker announced the state would reenter Tier 3 mitigation to slow the spread, starting Friday, Nov. 20. That's the "don't-go-out-unless-you-have-to" level. Here's a look at the week: