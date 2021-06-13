The week in COVID-19: Illinois opens, new cases fall across the Quad-Cities

COVID-19 has not disappeared.

But the virus that has killed 576 residents of the Quad-Cities, closed schools, partially closed many businesses, left many more workers scrambling and torn at the very fabric of communities large and small is in retreat.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker lifted almost all COVID-19 restrictions across the state last week. Scott County reported just 16 new cases in seven days. Rock Island County reported 22.

And while the number of people getting vaccinated on a daily basis has dropped significantly over the past two weeks, Q-C residents still seek the jab. Public health officials in both counties have said vaccinations are the Q-C's best hope against the escalation of cases the area saw in the fall of last year.

Friday, June 11

Health officials from Iowa and Illinois reported six total new COVID-19 cases Friday in the Quad-Cities — two in Rock Island County and four in Scott County.