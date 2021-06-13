The week in COVID-19: Illinois opens, new cases fall across the Quad-Cities

COVID-19 has not disappeared.
But the virus that has killed 576 residents of the Quad-Cities, closed schools, partially closed many businesses, left many more workers scrambling and torn at the very fabric of communities large and small is in retreat.
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker lifted almost all COVID-19 restrictions across the state last week. Scott County reported just 16 new cases in seven days. Rock Island County reported 22.
And while the number of people getting vaccinated on a daily basis has dropped significantly over the past two weeks, Q-C residents still seek the jab. Public health officials in both counties have said vaccinations are the Q-C's best hope against the escalation of cases the area saw in the fall of last year.
Friday, June 11
Health officials from Iowa and Illinois reported six total new COVID-19 cases Friday in the Quad-Cities — two in Rock Island County and four in Scott County.
The seven-day statistics supplied by the departments of public health from Iowa and Illinois reflected the recent drop in cases. According to Iowa health officials, Scott County added 16 new cases over the past seven days, for a positivity rate of 1%. In the same span, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 22 new cases in Rock Island County, for a positivity rate of 1.3%.
"We’re happy to see a week of low case counts," Rock Island County Health Department COO Janet Hill said Friday. "Illinois reopens today because more than half of Illinoisans 12 and older have been fully vaccinated. We urge everyone 12 and older not yet protected to get vaccinated as soon as possible."
Thursday, June 10
Encouraging news of the retreat of the virus continued Thursday, as health officials in Iowa and Illinois reported eight combined new cases of COVID-19 in the Quad-Cities.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported three new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, increasing the total number of cases confirmed since the start of the pandemic to 14,982. The county's virus-related death toll remained 332.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported five new COVID-19 cases Thursday in Scott County, increasing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to Scott County to 21,710.
Public health officials have tied 244 deaths in Scott County to the virus.
Wednesday, June 9
As COVID-19 vaccinations rose across the Q-C, new-case counts started to drop. That's why local health officials have doubled down on the efforts to maintain walk-in clinics.
The Rock Island County Health Department will offer walk-in vaccine clinics twice a week at its offices at 2112 25th Ave., Rock Island. Both first and second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be given, as well as the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The schedule:
• Moderna and Johnson & Johnson: Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
• Pfizer: Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The Scott County Health Department also offers weekday walk-in Johnson & Johnson vaccination at its offices, 600 W. 4th St., Davenport, fourth floor. Hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
In addition, health care and pharmacy partners continue to offer all three vaccines. To find a provider, visit vaccines.gov. You can search by ZIP code and vaccine manufacturer.
The Main at Locust Pharmacy in Davenport has expanded to walk-in hours for both Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines. Walk-ins are welcome anytime between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. at 129 W. Locust St.
Tuesday, June 8
An absence of numbers was good news Tuesday in the Quad-Cities, as the Iowa Department of Public Health reported no new COVID-19 cases in Scott County.
The Rock Island Health Department reported two new cases Tuesday.
“We are pleased that our cases have dropped dramatically in recent days,” Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department, said. “This is primarily due to the number of people who have taken control of the pandemic and gotten vaccinated.”
No COVID-19 deaths were reported in either county.
Monday, June 7
Scott County reached a COVID-19 milestone Monday.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, 75,972 Scott County residents are fully vaccinated. That's 45.9% of the estimated 165,224 people living in the county.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 49,647 fully vaccinated Rock Island County residents. That's 34% of the county's total population of 143,477.
A total of 125,619 people throughout the Quad-Cities are fully vaccinated - 40.7% of the combined populations of Rock Island and Scott counties.