The week in COVID-19: Iowa, Rock Island, have record COVID-19 hospitalizations

It was a week that saw the President enter the hospital for COVID-19, be treated, released and announce plans to hit the campaign trail again. Meanwhile, Iowa and Rock Island hit their highest hospitalization rates, and cases — and deaths — continued to climb in the Quad-Cities.
The week ended with 6,886 cases confirmed in the Quad-Cities, with 118 deaths.
Friday, Oct. 2
- U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos announced she tested negative for COVID-19 after attending the presidential debate Tuesday at Case Western University on Tuesday, Sept. 29. Early Friday morning, Trump announced he and the First Lady had tested positive. Bustos’ communications director said she had no contact with Trump there.
- Scott County had 80 positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 3,236 and surpassed Rock Island County's 3,223. Rock Island County still has 85 deaths compared to Scott County’s 29.
Saturday, Oct. 3
- The Rock Island and Scott County health departments added 75 new cases of COVID-19, with 45 coming from Scott County. Scott County has 3,281 positive cases to Rock Island County’s 3,253.
Sunday, Oct. 4
- Scott Community College announced it is closing its Belmont campus in Riverdale for a week due to “a small but significant number of positive COVID-19 cases among its employees. It will reopen Oct. 12.
- The Quad-Cities added 44 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, 23 in Scott County. Scott County now has 3,304 total cases. Rock Island County has 3,274.
- The state of Iowa posted a nearly $306 million surplus in its fiscal year that was completed June 30, aided by billions of federal stimulus dollars. A year ago, it had a surplus of $289 million.
Monday, Oct. 5
- The annual Quad-Cities Farm Equipment Show, normally held at the QCCA Expo Center in mid January, has been canceled due to ongoing COVID-19 mitigation efforts in Illinois. The show has been held in the Quad-Cities for nearly 30 years.
- Despite not having concerts for much of 2020 due to COVID-19, the TaxSlayer Center has $8 million in surplus, and is using the downtime to make improvements on the facility including in the back of the arena as well as floor and wall treatments, suite remodels and conference center renovation.
- Rock Island County added its 86th death due to COVID-19, a woman in her 90s living in a long-term care facility. There is now a total of 115 people who have died due to the pandemic in both counties.
- President Trump left Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after being treated there since Friday night due to testing positive for COVID-19.
- Gambling revenues in Illinois have plummeted about $200 million this year, largely due to the pandemic as casinos, racetracks and other video gaming sites closed. A state report noted the closing of video gaming and casinos between March 16 and June 30 was a major culprit.
- Moline’s Regal movie complex is among more than 500 Regal cinemas slated to close around the world. Regal internationally has high debts amid the pandemic.
Tuesday, Oct. 6
- The Quad City Storm announced it will opt out of the upcoming hockey season in the Southern Professional Hockey League, joining four other league members. The move was made due to the pandemic. The team cited mass gathering restrictions in Illinois, but said it plans to return next season.
- About 100 officials attended remotely and another 30 destination management and marketing organizations were in person at The Bend Event Center amid the pandemic for a fall membership meeting of the Illinois Council of Convention and Visitors Bureaus.
- A woman in her 90s living in a long-term care facility was the latest victim of COVID-19 in Rock Island County. She is the 87th person to die from COVID-19 in the county.
- Bettendorf Community Schools will stick to its hybrid learning plan for the second half of the fall semester by a 5-2 vote of its school board.The hybrid model includes at least 50% of in-person learning.
- The East Moline Happy Joe’s is closing temporarily because an employee had COVID-19 symptoms. It will reopen after cleaning and employee testing has been completed.
- Illinois is offering $5 million in grants for meat and poultry producers affected by the pandemic.
Wednesday, Oct. 7
- Hy-Vee announced more locations in the Quad-Cities would have free COVID-19 testing. The grocery chain rolled out the program at its pharmacies in August, including the Utica Ridge location, 4064 E. 53rd St. in Davenport. Quad-City area residents can now go to Hy-Vee locations at 2351 W. Locust St., Davenport; 510 E. Sixth St., Muscatine; 201 10th Ave., Milan; 4218 Avenue of the Cities, Moline; and 2001 Fifth St., Silvis. Tests are free and administered through Hy-Vee’s pharmacy drive-thru testing process. Individuals seeking a test must register online to receive a test voucher number, testing site and appointment time.
- The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train, which has appeared in the Quad-Cities in 2016 and 2018, will not be running its annual trek across country this year due to the pandemic.
- The Rock Island County Health Department reported 27 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 symptoms, the highest total in the county to date. Five people were hospitalized in the last 24 hours. Previously, 23 had been hospitalized May 3 and April 13 for the county high.
- Davenport alderwoman Marion Meginnis tested positive for COVID-19.
- Iowa hospitalizations reached a record high with 444 hospitalized with COVID-19.
- Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is seeking aid for ailing businesses, urging them to look into the CARES Act Business interruption grants available through the DCEO website, Illinois.
Thursday, Oct. 8
- The Geneseo school district 228 is just finishing the first quarter via remote learning because of cases of COVID-19. The school board on Thursday approved having half the student body attend in person on Mondays and Thursdays and half attend Tuesdays and Fridays, with Wednesdays being a remote learning day. Families will be notified by Oct. 13 what day their student is attending. They may still opt for remote learning. The high school will return to a traditional seven-period day.
- The Rock Island County death toll from COVID-19 reached 88 for a total of 117 between Rock Island and Scott Counties.
- Between the two counties, there have been more than 6,800 positive cases of COVID-19.
- Illinois officials reported the state's new COVID-19 caseload was 3,059, the highest total since May 14 when 3,239 cases were confirmed.
- The White House Task Force on the coronavirus was critical of Iowa in a report released Oct. 4. Average daily deaths have increased over the past two weeks to 10 per day. More than 250 people have died in the past two weeks. The report noted that many of the virus related deaths in the state were preventable.
Friday, Oct.9
The Rock Island County Health Department reported an additional death from COVID-19: a woman in her 60s who had been hospitalized. The total number of deaths in Rock Island County from this virus is now 89. In addition, the health department reports 35 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 3,415. Currently, 26 patients are hospitalized in Rock Island County.
Scott County had 45 new cases for a total 3,471. Deaths remained unchanged at 29.
