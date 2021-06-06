The week in COVID-19: Low case counts and troubling death totals in the Quad-Cities

The past week in COVID-19 brought news of low new-case counts across the Quad-Cities and a decrease in total cases in Scott County.

In the seven days from Friday, May 28, to Friday, June 4, the Quad-Cities saw an increase of 61 cases — 30 in Rock Island County and 31 in Scott County.

That was an average of 8.7 new cases a day in both counties combined.

By the middle of the week, both Rock Island County and Scott County had recorded the lowest number of new daily cases and lowest test positivity rate since late June 2020.

By Friday, the Iowa Department of Public Health said Scott County's positivity rate was just over 1%. In Rock Island, Illinois health officials said the positivity rate was 2.2%.

No counting system is perfect all the time — and those who follow daily COVID-19 numbers saw an example of that last week.

On Wednesday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 21,686 total cases in Scott County since the start of the pandemic. One day later, the state reported six fewer cases in the county.