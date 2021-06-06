The week in COVID-19: Low case counts and troubling death totals in the Quad-Cities

The past week in COVID-19 brought news of low new-case counts across the Quad-Cities and a decrease in total cases in Scott County.
In the seven days from Friday, May 28, to Friday, June 4, the Quad-Cities saw an increase of 61 cases — 30 in Rock Island County and 31 in Scott County.
That was an average of 8.7 new cases a day in both counties combined.
By the middle of the week, both Rock Island County and Scott County had recorded the lowest number of new daily cases and lowest test positivity rate since late June 2020.
By Friday, the Iowa Department of Public Health said Scott County's positivity rate was just over 1%. In Rock Island, Illinois health officials said the positivity rate was 2.2%.
No counting system is perfect all the time — and those who follow daily COVID-19 numbers saw an example of that last week.
On Wednesday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 21,686 total cases in Scott County since the start of the pandemic. One day later, the state reported six fewer cases in the county.
The answer to why total cases in Scott County declined by six in a 24-hour period can be traced to a change in the way Iowa health officials count cases made back in February. On Feb. 19, state health officials announced 1,254 new cases in Scott County in a single day — an adjustment that accounted for cases previously not counted, or individuals with first tests that returned negative and who later tested positive.
The reduction recognized either a set of false-positive cases or multiple positive tests from one or more individuals over time.
Friday, June 4
The last COVID-19 reporting day of the week brought the same news as the start of the week — low new-infection numbers and the continued specter of death casting a dark shadow over all of the positive statistics.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported two COVID-19 deaths Friday — a man in his 70s who had been hospitalized and a woman in her 50s who had been living in a long-term-care facility.
Four COVID-19-related deaths were reported Tuesday in Rock Island.
The total number of deaths in Rock Island County linked to the virus was 330.
The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in Scott County remained 244.
The new-case count in both counties remained low.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported eight new cases Friday in Scott County, putting the pandemic-long total at 21,688.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported eight new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases was 14,966.
Thursday, June 3
Falling case counts continued across the Q-C.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, and the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic is 14,958.
The number of deaths in Rock Island County tied to the virus remained 328.
Across the state of Illinois, health officials reported 728 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.
The Iowa Department of Public health adjusted Scott County's total COVID-19 cases from 21,686 to 21,680 on Thursday. The number of deaths tied to the virus remained 244.
Iowa health officials counted 163 new cases Thursday.
Wednesday, June 2
New-case counts have dropped across the Q-C.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported six new cases, raising the total number of cases confirmed since the start of the pandemic to 14,954. The death toll remained 328.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 23 new cases Wednesday, giving the county 21,686 cases since the start of the pandemic. The total number of deaths in county linked to the virus remained 244.
Vaccinations are the biggest key to preventing the spread of COVID-19, according to officials.
In Scott County, 73,937 people are fully vaccinated — that's 44.7% of the county's estimated population of 165,224. Across the Mississippi River, 46,851 people are fully vaccinated in Rock Island County — 32.65% of the county's estimated population of 143,477.
According to those numbers, 120,788 people from across the Q-C are fully vaccinated — 39.1% of the Q-C's combined population of 308,701.
Here's another way to look at the scope of the local efforts to get people fully vaccinated:
In the Quad-Cities, no one could have been fully vaccinated until the middle of January. Over the course of the roughly six months since full vaccination was possible, an average of 20,131 people have been fully vaccinated every month.
Tuesday, June 1
The Rock Island County Health Department reported four COVID-19 deaths since Friday, May, May 28 — a woman in her 80s and a man in his 70s, both of whom died at a hospital, as well as a woman in her 100s and woman in her 50s, both of whom died at a long-term-care facility.
The total number of deaths in Rock Island County from the virus is 328.
“We are saddened to report the largest number of deaths in months,” Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department, said. “We send our sincere condolences to their loved ones."
A total of 244 deaths in Scott County have been tied to the virus.
Monday, May 31
The public health departments in Iowa and Illinois didn't report new-case numbers as staffs took a Memorial Day break. The health departments in Scott and Rock Island counties did offer an update on local walk-in vaccination opportunities.
The Rock Island County Health Department will offer walk-in vaccine clinics twice a week at its offices at 2112 25th Ave., Rock Island. Both first and second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be given, as well as the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The schedule:
• Moderna and Johnson & Johnson: Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., starting June 1
• Pfizer: Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., starting June 4
Upcoming pop-up events include:
• June 5: Noon-5 p.m. at Pride at Bass Street Landing, 1701 River Drive, Moline
The Scott County Health Department also offers weekday walk-in Johnson & Johnson vaccination at its offices, 600 W. 4th St., Davenport, fourth floor. Hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
In addition, health care and pharmacy partners continue to offer all three vaccines. To find a provider, visit vaccines.gov. You can search by ZIP code and vaccine manufacturer.