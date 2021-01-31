The week in COVID-19: More deaths, Iowa public schools must offer in-person option

The week ended on a sad note Friday, as Quad-Cities public health officials confirmed the COVID-19-related deaths of five more people, four in Scott County.
Meanwhile, vaccination clinics are filling up almost as fast as they are announced on both sides of the river.
Friday, Jan. 22
- Chicago's school district announced plans Friday to start vaccinating teachers for the coronavirus in mid-February.
- Documents show that the Illinois House spent $330,000 for two weeks of rent because it believed the capitol building did not allow proper distancing during the pandemic.
- Iowa health officials confirmed the COVID-19-related deaths of four people Friday, and the Rock Island Health Department announced next Tuesday's vaccination clinic is full. It is estimated 600 doses would be administered during next Tuesday's drive-thru clinic at the Greater Quad City Auto Auction in Milan, though it was later postponed by snow. Scott County's death toll from the virus increased to 171, and Iowa health officials reported 112 new COVID-19 cases Friday. The state has confirmed 15,714 cases since the start of the pandemic.
- The Mercer County Health Department administered COVID-19 vaccines to 170 in the Sherrard School District on Friday. Superintendent Alan Boucher said 75% of faculty and school volunteers opted for the shot. “We’re excited because it’ll add to the health of our staff and students. Hopefully, we’ll be able to avoid more COVID infections as a result.”
Saturday, Jan. 23
- The Rock Island County Health Department on Saturday reported 40 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the county’s total to 11,952 cases since the pandemic began. There were 29 people hospitalized in the county. The total number of deaths in Rock Island County since the start of the pandemic is 290. Iowa health officials on Saturday also reported 93 new COVID-19 cases in Scott County, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 15,807 since the start of the pandemic. There also was one COVID-related death reported, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Scott County to 172 since the pandemic began.
- The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 5,152 new COVID cases, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 1,098,527 since the pandemic was announced. Illinois also reported 96 COVID-related deaths, bringing the state’s total to 18,711 since the start of the pandemic.
- The Iowa Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 1,150 new COVID cases, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 312,085 since the pandemic was announced. That number includes 262,147 people who tested positive, and 49,638 people whose antigen tests reported positive for COVID-19 antibodies. The health department also reported nine additional COVID-related deaths in the state, bringing the total number to 4,487.
Sunday, Jan. 24
- The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has been "catastrophic" for the hospitality and hotel industry, worse than the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and the 2008 global financial crisis, said Mike Jhala, general manager and owner of Quality Inn & Suites in Davenport. Year-over-year sales in March for the hotel at 6605 N. Brady Street dropped instantly by about 60%. In May, sales were down about 70%. The Davenport business was one of 27 recently awarded more than $500,000 in financial assistance through federal COVID-19-relief funding received by the city of Davenport. Davenport received approximately $900,000 in federal block grant funding provided under the CARES Act to provide forgivable loans of up to $20,000 to qualified Davenport small businesses with 50 full-time equivalent employees or fewer negatively affected by COVID-19 in an effort to retain jobs and stabilize the local economy.
- The Rock Island County Health Department on Sunday reported 26 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 11,978 since the pandemic began. The number of COVID-related deaths stands at 290 since the start of the pandemic. Rock Island County reports there are 30 patients hospitalized with the virus.
- The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday reported 3,292 new COVID cases, bringing the total for the state to 1,101,819 since the pandemic was announced. The state reported an additional 39 COVID-related deaths to bring the total number in the state to 18,750 since the start of the pandemic.
- The Iowa Department of Health on Sunday reported 849 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number in the state to 312,934 since the start of the pandemic. State health officials also reported one additional death, bringing the total number in the state to 4,488 since the pandemic was announced.
- Iowa health officials on Sunday also reported 51 new COVID cases in Scott County, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 15,858 since the start of the pandemic. There have been 172 COVID-related deaths in the county since the pandemic started.
Monday, Jan. 25
- The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced Region 1 (Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside, Winnebago) and Region 2 (Bureau, Fulton, Grundy, Henderson, Henry, Kendall, Knox, La Salle, Livingston, Marshall, McDonough, McLean, Mercer, Peoria, Putnam, Rock Island, Stark, Tazewell, Warren, Woodford) are moving to Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan. Information about which tier and phase regions are in can be found at the top of the IDPH website homepage.
- Gov. JB Pritzker also gave an update Monday on the state’s vaccination effort, noting the coronavirus.illinois.gov webpage will now have a portal to share information about the COVID-19 vaccine. The page has information about vaccine sites, eligibility, appointments and more.
- On Jan. 25, the state entered Phase 1B of its vaccination plan, but Pritzker stressed at a visit to a vaccination site in Tinley Park that vaccines will currently be administered by appointment only. A Phase 4 Guidelines Overview can be found on the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity website. Highlights include: Indoor dining and drinking now permitted for parties of up to 10 people. Seated areas should be arranged so that tables allow for 6 feet between parties; impermeable barriers may be installed between booths that are less than 6 feet apart.
- The Rock Island County Health Department is making two changes to its mass vaccination clinics, it announced Monday. One is because of an anticipated snowstorm and the other to accommodate second doses of the vaccine moving forward.
- More than a third of Moline-Coal Valley staff who wanted the COVID-19 vaccine have received their first dose, and Superintendent Rachel Savage said more vaccines are on the way. Savage reported to school board members Monday that 250 staff members have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That’s about 35% of staff who previously responded to a survey expressing they wished to receive the vaccine when it became available. Savage said that left about 500 staff members who want it. Savage said she thought that progress was “excellent given how early we are in the process.”
- The vaccination clinic scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 26, has been postponed because of an impending winter storm. All 600 people who registered for this week’s clinic will be transferred automatically to Tuesday, Feb. 2, at the same time slot and will receive their first dose of the Moderna vaccine.
- Republicans, who hold a 31-18 majority in the Iowa Senate, are modifying the way they conduct online meetings after an incident during a Monday subcommittee meeting. Sen. Amy Sinclair, R-Allerton, halted a Senate Education subcommittee meeting she was chairing to announce that people who did not sign in by name or show their faces via the video Zoom link were being removed from the meeting, telling several hundred people participating in the online meeting that inappropriate images would not be allowed.“I will not tolerate pornography or hidden insults,” Sinclair said. “You will be removed from the subcommittee. ” Senate subcommittee meetings are being held via Zoom as a mitigation strategy during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Five Test Iowa drive-thru sites will open two hours late Tuesday because of an anticipated winter storm. The sites closed early Monday because of storm warnings. People who had appointments scheduled after the closing times Monday or from 8 to 10 a.m. Tuesday will receive an email telling them they may bring their QR code to any of the five sites during open hours and get tested. There is no need to take the assessment again or schedule a new appointment time.
Tuesday, Jan. 26
- Genesis Health System reported a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations at the start of this week, ending a trend that saw the number of Quad-Cities patients with symptoms of the virus decline during the first two weeks of this month. Genesis reported 50 patients hospitalized with symptoms of COVID-19 — 36 in Davenport, eight in Silvis, two in DeWitt and four in Jackson County. The number of hospitalizations reached 52 Monday, led by 38 patients in Davenport.
- UnityPoint Health-Trinity stopped reporting COVID-19 hospitalizations in mid-January. A media representative for the health system cited declining numbers of COVID-19 patients. The Rock Island County Health Department reported 36 patients in the county hospitalized with symptoms of COVID-19 Tuesday.
- Rock Island County Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig confirmed the plan for vaccinations following the postponement of Tuesday's scheduled clinic.
- Legislation to expand the 411 retirement system for police and firefighters in Iowa to cover cumulative injuries and post-traumatic stress disorder, sidelined when the Legislature suspended its session because of COVID-19, is moving forward again. Cities pushed back on the expansion of benefits, telling lawmakers the Legislature’ property tax limitations have tied their hands. They asked that if the benefits are expanded, the state renew its contribution to the retirement system.
- The state Department of Corrections in Iowa on Tuesday announced that another prison inmate has died, likely because of complications related to COVID-19 and other preexisting medical conditions. Harold Arthur Duncan, 89, was pronounced dead at 11:12 a.m. Tuesday in a hospice room of the Iowa Medical and Classification Center. Duncan had been serving a life sentence for a first-degree murder conviction from Clay County. His sentence began on Jan. 13, 2004.
- Chicago ditched plans Tuesday for thousands of teachers to report to schools this week ahead of students after the teachers union said its members wouldn't comply and were prepared to picket over coronavirus safety concerns. The reversal in the nation's third-largest district also meant roughly thousands of pre-K and special-education students who started in-person classes earlier this month as part of gradual return would shift back to online learning. The district went remote last March, but district officials say it's not working, particularly for many low-income Black and Latino students who comprise the majority of the district.
Wednesday, Jan. 27
- The Rock Island County Health Department reported its 292nd COVID-19-related death Wednesday. Health officials said a man in his 70s died at home. Health officials said 51 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Rock Island County, bringing the total number to 12,087. There are 33 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county.
- The Henry & Stark County Health Department updated COVID-19 statistics Wednesday, reporting 4,135 total cases in Henry County since the start of the pandemic, 112 of which are active. Henry County has reported 46 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic. Stark County confirmed 501 COVID-19 cases, with five active, and 19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
- Illinois health officials reported 3,751 new infections Wednesday, bringing the state's total case count to 1,112,181 since last March. The state has linked 18,964 deaths to the virus.
- Scott County reported a jump in new COVID-19 infections Wednesday — 107. The new case count has fluctuated over the past two weeks, with totals as low as in the teens and as high as 120. Since the start of the pandemic, Scott County has recorded 16,032 positive cases and has linked 172 deaths to the virus. Iowa reported 1,022 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, pushing the state's total to 315,412. Iowa officials have traced 4,500 COVID-19-related deaths.
- There will be high school basketball in Illinois this winter — at least in some places of the state and in some form. The Illinois High School Association held its regularly-scheduled board meeting on Wednesday and set the school calendar for the rest of the school year. It includes opportunities for those in regions of the state that meet Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines to begin basketball games as early as next week.The school calendar calls for basketball games within conferences and regions to be played through March 13 (the end date for all winter sports), but there will be no state tournament games of any sort in any sport other than virtual playoffs for dance and cheerleading. The traditional spring sports classified as summer sports this school year — baseball, softball, boys and girls track & field, girls soccer and boys tennis — will have slightly longer seasons to make up for the 2020 seasons being lost when the COVID-19 pandemic began last March. Most schools in the Quad-City region are within COVID-19 regions that have dropped to Phase 4 classifications (Region 1 and Region 2). That will allow them to begin playing basketball as soon as they have conducted seven practices. That is an allowance the IHSA board made, dropping it from the usual 12 required practices.
- Republicans on an Iowa Senate Education subcommittee Wednesday approved a measure that would require public school districts to incorporate cursive handwriting instruction in their curriculum with the goal of making students proficient in reading and legibly writing in cursive by the end of third grade. Proponents said there were many benefits associated with the skill, while critics worried it was an unfunded mandate at a time when schools are facing many challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
- The number of vaccinations administered in one day in Illinois saw a record spike Tuesday as the statewide seven-day rolling positivity rate continued to decrease to levels not seen since mid-October. The rolling case positivity rate hit 4.5% as of Wednesday, decreasing for the 19th consecutive day to hit its lowest number since Oct. 13. That came as the state reported 53,628 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered Tuesday, the highest reported one-day total to date. It was more than 25,000 doses higher than were administered the day before and almost 20,000 more than were administered the previous seven days on average.
- An Iowa House Commerce subcommittee paused action on a bill to allow bars and restaurants to sell cocktails to go. Many bars and restaurants started offering that service when COVID-19 restrictions were put in place. Most simply put the cocktails in plastic or Styrofoam cups with a lid. However, the federal government told Iowa it was in violation of open container laws, which put about $12 million in federal money at risk, said Rep. Joe Mitchell, R-Mount Pleasant.
- The number of initial unemployment claims in Iowa, filed between Jan. 17 and 23, was 5,510, a decrease of 870 from last week’s adjusted numbers. There were 4,938 initial claims by individuals who work and live in Iowa, and 572 claims by individuals who work in Iowa and live in another state. The number of continuing weekly unemployment claims was 47,154, an increase of 1,140 from the previous week. For the week ending Jan. 23, nearly 64.6% of claimants indicated their claims were not COVID-19 related, which is an increase from 63.6% the previous week.
Thursday, Jan. 28
- Gov. JB Pritzker pushed back on criticisms of the state’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout Thursday, saying state officials are “doing everything we can” to ensure timely delivery of doses. Illinois currently ranks 47th among 50 states in vaccine distribution, with 4.8% of the state’s 12.7 million residents having been vaccinated. The state has issued 829,488 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday, with only 1.4% of the state’s population having received both required doses. Some state lawmakers have criticized the Pritzker administration for the slow delivery of the vaccine, especially at long-term care facilities that have been prioritized under the state’s vaccine distribution plan.
- The opportunity to start the two-dose COVID-19 vaccination will once again expand, as Phase 1B vaccinations start in Scott County and Rock Island County restarts its public health vaccination clinic at the Greater Q-C Auto Auction in Milan. A number of private retailers — like Hy-Vee and Jewel-Osco and Walgreens — have started, or will soon start, administering the vaccine. Both health departments even addressed the issue of those without access to online sign-up during Thursday's Q-C COVID-19 Coalition press briefing
- The Scott County Health Department announced Thursday Phase 1B of the vaccination efforts will start Monday, Feb. 1.
- Legislation that would require K-12 school districts to offer to all students a 100% in-person learning option gained final approval from Republican majorities in the Iowa Capitol on Thursday, sending the measure to Gov. Kim Reynolds’ desk. Republicans, including Reynolds, support the proposal, saying students and families should have the option of being in the classroom full-time during the COVID-19 pandemic, even in districts where local school and public health officials have not deemed that to be safe. Democrats oppose the measure, saying local leaders — not state lawmakers — know best how to operate their schools with staff’s and students’ education and safety in mind.
Friday, Jan. 29
- The Rock Island County Health Department reported the COVID-19 death of a man in his 50s who died at home. The number of deaths in Rock Island County from this virus is now 294. In addition, the health department is reporting 53 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 12,165 Currently, 26 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Rock Island County.
- Registration for the 65-plus COVID-19 vaccine clinic Monday at Northpark closed early Friday morning. All slots have been filled, according to the Scott County Health Department. Additional Phase 1B 65-plus vaccination clinics will be scheduled weekly, based on the vaccine supply available.
- Illinois on Friday reported 58,357 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered over the previous 24 hours, setting a one-day high mark for the third straight day. Still, only 26.4% of the 496,100 doses distributed to the federal Pharmacy Partnership program have been administered to residents of long-term care facilities through nationwide pharmacy chains CVS and Walgreens. Gov. JB Pritzker has faced criticism for the slow rollout of the vaccine to long-term care residents. Pritzker said Thursday that he had spoken to leaders from Walgreens and CVS, and said the companies plan to have the first round of vaccinations at assisted living and long-term care facilities complete by Feb. 15.
