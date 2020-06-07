THE WEEK IN COVID-19: Reopening of Illinois, further opening of Iowa overshadowed by concerns of civil unrest

The reopening of Illinois and the further reopening of Iowa was overshadowed by civil disturbances amid protests over the death of George Floyd, a black Minnesota man, at the hands of a white police officer. Here's a look at what happened last week:
Friday, May 29
- Illinois began to reopen, serving lunch and dinner at restaurants with outdoor patio areas. Also, hair salons, nail salons, jewelry stores, some exercise facilities, tattoo parlors and barbershops opened back up with new restrictions in place after being mostly closed since mid-March. Restaurants had been serving to-go orders but no dining on-site since mid-March.
- The annual Red, White and Boom bi-state fireworks show is canceled. Though Illinois may be in Phase 4 by then, that still limits crowds to 50 or less, so the show was canceled.
- Rock Island High School held a virtual graduation outside at the school Friday.
- Rock Island County reported another death due to COVID-19, giving the county 27 total, and 693 positive cases.
- The pandemic postponed many traditional church services like bar mitzvahs and confirmations.
- A group of four Republican state representatives wants a state audit of the Illinois Department of Employment Security because of a slow adaptation to an unprecedented number of unemployment claims during the pandemic as well as a data breach. Also, a state rep sought a recall of Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker because of woes in the state’s unemployment office.
- A Bettendorf couple will match donations to the Quad-City Disaster Recovery Fund to continue to help organizations during the COVID-19 pandemic. Lynn and Dennis Quinn will double the next $50,000 donated.
- The coronavirus is affecting Iowa’s tax collections by more than a half a billion dollars, a state panel of economic experts projected Friday.
- The River Bend Food Bank announced Friday that the Student Hunger Drive in the fall has been postponed due to the many uncertainties caused by the pandemic.
Saturday, May 30
- The death count in the Quad-Cities from COVID-19 remains at 37, 27 in Rock Island County.
- Food prices have skyrocketed the most in 46 years, due to the effects of the disease at processing plants. Meat prices are expected to remain high.
Sunday, May 31
- The Iowa Capitol will swing back into action this week after Iowa lawmakers called an 11-week pause as part of their effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
- Recycling has spiked because cans and bottles aren’t being taken back to stores for refunds and because people are cooking more at home because of COVID-19 closing restaurants and bars.
- Campgrounds managed by the Mississippi River Project of the Corps of Engineers will reopen Monday.
- Illinois’ COVID-19 numbers continue to drop as the state reported 1,343 new cases Sunday for a positivity rate of 6.3% and a 7.0% rate for the week, down from 12% the previous week.
Monday, June 1
- Nationally, there are nearly 26,000 deaths from COVID-19 in nursing homes. That number is expected to go higher.
- Rock Island County has 27 deaths overall, including 21 from nursing homes. In addition, 127 of the 717 positive cases in the county are from nursing homes.
Tuesday, June 2
- Despite COVID-19 concerns as well as curfews because of the potential of civil unrest, there was a strong early turnout for Tuesday’s primary election locally in Iowa. Also, polling places in Scott County were lessened from 63 to 23 to limit the number of poll workers needed.
- Local health officials expressed concern over the combination of the pandemic and protests leading to a possible wave of COVID-19 infections, especially with the large crowds.
- Due to the COVID-19 crisis, the number of people seeking help for things like alcohol and drug addictions was down 70% from mid-March through the end of May. Numbers have started to climb at the end of May and in early June, Mary Petersen, chief operating officer and director of behavioral health services of Robert Young Center-UnityPoint Health said Tuesday.
- The TBK Bank Sports Complex and JP Sports called off a baseball tournament last weekend after it was warned by the Scott County Health Department May 27 that Iowa was not yet allowing gatherings of more than 50. The tournament was called off two days before it was set to begin.
- The Peoria Diocese is continuing to reopen churches for Sunday and weekday masses while limiting the size, the diocese announced.
Wednesday, June 3
- Scott County residents turned out to vote in force despite threats from COVID-19 and curfews that called for them to be off the road by 9 p.m. More than 24,000 people out of 127,763 voted (19%). More than 21,700 absentee ballots were requested. Only 3% of those that voted voted in person.
Thursday, June 4
- Ride the River, the annual Father’s Day bike event, will turn into a Ride and Seek event this year with a new format that is an outdoor scavenger hunt/bike ride that can take place at one’s own pace anytime during June. It features 36 clues along a 30-mile route.
- Rock Island County recorded its 28th death due to the coronavirus, giving the QC area 38.
- A peaceful protest by Black Lives Matter was held at Vander Veer Botanical Park with people wearing masks, which pleased health department officials, who are fearing a second wave with the area as businesses reopen and protests draw hundreds.
- Debra Singley retired after 40 years at the Camelot Theraputic Day School of the Quad-Cities and was honored with a drive-by parade.
- A virtual ice cream social is being held in Geneseo to raise funds for the Aisle of Flags. Bands will perform and people can donate by going online to Geneseo Communications through June 19.
- Illinois has opened up testing to everyone, the state announced, meaning there are no restrictions. Also summer school can open up with face-to-face learning and some guidelines such as limiting the number of people to 10 in one place. Students, staff and visitors must wear face coverings.
Friday, June 5
- Curfews in both Scott and Rock Island counties, which had been running since Monday night at 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the next morning, were rescinded Friday morning.
- The Rock Island County Health Department reports six new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 731. Currently, four patients are hospitalized. The number of deaths stands at 28.
- Scott County had three more positive cases for a total of 383. The number of deaths from the coronavirus stands at 10.
- Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker joined congressional reps and county and city leaders at a community-based testing site in Peoria to announce more than 1 million tests have been performed in Illinois.
