The week in COVID-19: There are two ways to count vaccinations

The news release said more details would be provided in the coming weeks. COVID-19 testing will continue to be provided by health care providers, pharmacies and other retail testing sites statewide. Test Iowa is a public-private partnership between the State of Iowa, Nomi Health, Domo and Qualtrics that provided access to 540,000 PCR test kits plus the equipment and technology to automate the testing process.

Tuesday, June 15

The second day of the week was not unlike the first — reports of low numbers of new COVID-19 cases tempered by the news of virus-related death.

The Rock Island County Health Department reported Tuesday the COVID-19 death of a woman in her 70s at a long-term-care facility. The total number of deaths linked to the virus is 333.

The news came one day after the Iowa Department of Public Health confirmed two virus-related deaths in Scott County. There were no deaths reported Tuesday in Scott County, and the total remained 246.

The Rock Island County Health Department reported no new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases stayed at 14,986, and the last time the health department reported no new cases was June 9, 2020. At that time, the total number of cases was 746.