The week in COVID-19: There are two ways to count vaccinations

The week in COVID-19 brought news of two more virus-related deaths, the mid-July closure of the state-run testing center in Davenport and continued low new-case counts in both Rock Island County and Scott County.
Rock Island County's latest seven-day positivity rate checked in at 0.8% Friday, while Scott County's rate was reported at just over 1%. Health officials throughout the Quad-Cities stressed the important role of vaccines in preventing spread of the virus.
Public health officials near and far continued to emphasize the need for everyone 12 and older to get vaccinated. It has not been a message as well received as it was in the first few months of the year.
In terms of numbers, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 51,709 Rock Island County residents are fully vaccinated. That's 36.04% of the county's total population.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 67,988 residents of Scott County are fully vaccinated — 39.3% of the county's total population.
But wait. Iowa's numbers are a product of the state counting residents of Iowa who were vaccinated in Iowa. For example, if you live in Davenport but were vaccinated at the Camden Centre clinic in Milan, you were not counted as vaccinated by the state of Iowa.
The same is true for Illinois. If you were vaccinated in Iowa or some other state — say Florida, while on vaccination in January — you weren't counted in Illinois.
The curious can get better look at the vaccination numbers in Scott and Rock Island counties through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website.
According to the CDC, 77,361 Scott County residents are fully vaccinated. That's 44.7% of the total population.
Rock Island County's numbers are higher, too. According to the CDC, 55,338 county residents are fully vaccinated — 39%.
Friday, June 18
Just seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday across the Quad-Cities, and no deaths were reported.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported two new cases of COVID-19, putting the total number of cases confirmed since the start of the pandemic at 14,996.
Rock Island County's death toll remained 333.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported just five new cases Friday in Scott County, increasing the pandemic-long total to 21,745.
The county's death toll remained 247.
Thursday, June 17
The COVID-19 news across the Quad-Cities was good in every way Thursday — a low number of new cases, no virus-related deaths and plenty of access to the vaccine.
There were seven new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday in the Q-C — three in Rock Island County and four in Scott County.
The total number of cases in Rock Island County since the start of the pandemic increased to 14,994, while the number of deaths tied to the virus remained 333.
There was more encouraging news across both Iowa and Illinois. The public health departments of Iowa and Illinois reported a combined 144 new cases Thursday — 96 in Iowa and another 48 in Illinois.
Wednesday, June 16
Test Iowa, the state’s large-scale, free COVID-19 testing program, which launched in April of last year, will end operations in Scott County on July 16.
Scott County's Test Iowa site is located in Davenport at NorthPark Mall, 320 W. Kimberly Road.
According to a news release from the Iowa Department of Public Health, demand for testing is at its lowest levels in more than a year since vaccine is now widely available and virus activity has significantly decreased. The release said the Iowa Department of Public Health would "ensure the availability of free COVID-19 tests for Iowans remains a priority."
The Iowa Department of Public Health and State Hygienic Lab are finalizing plans to provide at-home test kits free of charge to Iowa residents following the closure of the Test Iowa program.
The news release said more details would be provided in the coming weeks. COVID-19 testing will continue to be provided by health care providers, pharmacies and other retail testing sites statewide. Test Iowa is a public-private partnership between the State of Iowa, Nomi Health, Domo and Qualtrics that provided access to 540,000 PCR test kits plus the equipment and technology to automate the testing process.
Tuesday, June 15
The second day of the week was not unlike the first — reports of low numbers of new COVID-19 cases tempered by the news of virus-related death.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported Tuesday the COVID-19 death of a woman in her 70s at a long-term-care facility. The total number of deaths linked to the virus is 333.
The news came one day after the Iowa Department of Public Health confirmed two virus-related deaths in Scott County. There were no deaths reported Tuesday in Scott County, and the total remained 246.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported no new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases stayed at 14,986, and the last time the health department reported no new cases was June 9, 2020. At that time, the total number of cases was 746.
“While the number of cases has gone down because more than half of those eligible have been vaccinated, COVID-19 has not left our community,” Rock Island County Health Department COO Janet Hill said. “We still are feeling the effects of the uptick of cases in March and April. COVID-19 frequently doesn’t take people quickly and patients suffer greatly before, sadly, dying from the virus. Our best tool to prevent more death and suffering is getting all eligible people vaccinated. The vaccine is readily available. To find your shot, visit vaccines.gov.”
The new-case count report wasn't as good Tuesday in Scott County after the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 23 new cases. That number — almost more than reported all of last week in Scott County — raised the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 21,745.
It should be noted the Iowa Department of Public Health adjusted Scott County's total case count Wednesday, removing nine cases.
Monday, June 14
The start of the week brought news the virus is still claiming victims.
Scott County reported two deaths over the weekend, the total number rising to 246 in the county.
There have been 578 total COVID-19 deaths in the Quad-Cities, as Rock Island County's death toll remained at 332 over the weekend.
However, new case counts didn't spike over the weekend.
Rock Island County reported just two new positive cases, raising its total to 14,986 since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. Scott County reported eight new cases over the weekend, its total now 21,722 since last year.