The week in COVID: Davenport students describe fear, polarization in wake of Gov. Reynolds' masking law

The week's biggest COVID-19 news came from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' office. In the early-morning hours of Thursday, Reynolds signed a law that said public schools and other public entities could not require students, public employees or visitors to wear masks.

The law came just days after the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended students in all kindergarten through grade 12 wear masks — and after the Scott County Health Department asked the state to not take away the mask requirement in public schools.

Three Davenport Central students and a sixth-grader at McKinley Elementary School reacted to the new law and described what they saw in their schools.

"I don't think that it was very smart to not have people wear masks because not all of my classmates are old enough to get the vaccine yet, so they can still pass it to people. I still wore my mask because I didn't want to get COVID-19 and to make others still feel safe," said 11-year-old Rylie Kelting, a McKinley student.

Rylie said many of her classmates were "scared" — and described the social reaction to students who did not mask.

The three high school students interviewed for this story also described a kind of social polarization based on masking decisions.