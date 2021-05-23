The week in COVID: Davenport students describe fear, polarization in wake of Gov. Reynolds' masking law

The week's biggest COVID-19 news came from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' office. In the early-morning hours of Thursday, Reynolds signed a law that said public schools and other public entities could not require students, public employees or visitors to wear masks.
The law came just days after the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended students in all kindergarten through grade 12 wear masks — and after the Scott County Health Department asked the state to not take away the mask requirement in public schools.
Three Davenport Central students and a sixth-grader at McKinley Elementary School reacted to the new law and described what they saw in their schools.
"I don't think that it was very smart to not have people wear masks because not all of my classmates are old enough to get the vaccine yet, so they can still pass it to people. I still wore my mask because I didn't want to get COVID-19 and to make others still feel safe," said 11-year-old Rylie Kelting, a McKinley student.
Rylie said many of her classmates were "scared" — and described the social reaction to students who did not mask.
The three high school students interviewed for this story also described a kind of social polarization based on masking decisions.
"A lot of people talked badly about those that didn't wear masks, even right in front of those people. They said things like how it was stupid, and how it was a bad decision to make it at the end of the school year," Rylie said. "A lot of people who didn't wear masks felt hurt by what they said and felt forced to wear masks even when they didn't have to."
Anna Thompson is an 18-year-old senior at Davenport Central. She said her teachers didn't show much of reaction to the new law, but students did polarize.
"I would say people who choose not to wear a mask are much more likely to be pressured to wear one. I’ve heard kids complain about getting weird looks for not wearing masks or having people make comments, Anna said. "But I also know the same thing happens to me when I wear a mask in a place that no one else is wearing masks. I know a lot of students don’t support the new law and still want to see every single person wearing their mask until everyone has had a chance to be vaccinated."
Like Anna, La Della Gallagher is 18 years old and attends Davenport Central. She focused on student frustrations and the emerging social pressures.
"Many of my classmates were incredibly frustrated by this new law and took to social media to talk about it. Most teachers are continuing to wear masks to set good examples, though some have not been vaccinated yet due to health concerns and were clear that students who chose not to wear a mask should keep their social distance. They seem to be more concerned about keeping the peace if anything," La Della said. "If anybody is getting pressured here, it's the kids who aren't wearing masks. They are very clearly a minority.
"This year has also been so crazy already, so it's just making a hard situation that much worse by giving students such a big choice to make."
Samantha Kelting is 16 and Rylie's big sister. She offered more evidence that students' decisions about masking has social ramifications.
"Most students at my school still wore masks, and I feel like it's for reasons similar to mine. Peer pressure definitely played a role in whether or not people wore masks," Samantha said. "We were given strict rules to not talk to others for their choice in this, but it goes without saying that people still felt different about people if they wore a mask or not. I think that most people that were looked down upon were those that didn't wear masks."
Friday. May 21
New COVID-19 infections continued to decline across the Q-C, as the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 58 new COVID-19 cases in the entire state of Iowa — and adjusted Scott County's pandemic-long case count down from 21,568 to 21,566.
The number of deaths in Scott County tied to COVID-19 remained 243.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported 19 new COVID-19 cases Friday, increasing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 14,859.
The number of deaths in Rock Island County linked to the virus remained 322.
Thursday, May 20
Outside of Reynolds' decision to ban all mask mandates, local COVID-19 news continued to show low new-case counts throughout the Q-C.
The health departments from Rock Island and Scott counties reported a combined 47 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.
No virus-related deaths were reported Thursday in either county.
The Rock Island Health Department said Thursday's 16 new cases pushed the pandemic total to 14,840, with 322 deaths linked to the virus.
Scott County's 31 new cases increased the total number of cases the pandemic's start to 21,568 and 243 COVID-19 deaths.
Wednesday, May 19
Last week, the CDC told fully vaccinated people they could dispense with masks in public places. Then the Iowa Department of Public Health told parents it was a matter of "informed choice" whether or not their children wore masks in schools. The CDC, for its part, recommended all children attending school remained masked while in class for the remainder of the year.
Local public health officials tackled the subject during this week's Q-C COVID-19 Coalition press briefing.
"For many who are fully vaccinated, this mask guidance update is a huge sign that we are heading in a good direction. For some, this big change may be nerve-wracking — not because they love wearing a mask, but because it has been a long, hard, frightening year and they hesitate at so quickly removing such a huge layer of protection. Please be patient with one another. Recognize that not all who are vaccinated may be ready to unmask right away," Scott County Health Department Director Amy Thoreson said during the meeting. "The new guidance is still asking those who are not vaccinated, for what is likely a variety of reasons, to please keep wearing a mask and social distancing to continue doing your part."
Thoreson pleaded for understanding, noting some businesses and employers will still require masking and social distancing.
Tuesday, May 18
Wildly fluctuating hospitalization numbers have been a big part of the COVID-19 story in the Quad-Cities for the better part of the past two months. For example, just last week Genesis reported 41 hospitalizations one day, 32 the next, then 40 on the third day.
UnityPoint Health-Trinity's COVID-19 hospitalization census has bounced between 20 and 35 over the course of the past few weeks.
Genesis reported 39 COVID-19 hospitalizations Tuesday, while Trinity reported 19.
UnityPoint Health-Trinity Chief Medical Director Dr. Toyosi Olutade explained the up-and-down-and-up-again hospitalization numbers.
"There are a number of reasons," he said. "Our treatments regimens are better — we have better weapons now and know how to make better use of them in the fight against COVID."
Olutade said there was another, perhaps even more crucial, factor in the up-and-down COVID-19 hospitalization numbers.
"The average age of admitted COVID-19 patients is now people in the their mid-30s," he said. "And we have even had some patients in their 30s end up on a ventilator. But the patients are simply younger and, perhaps, more resilient.
"Back in last November and December, the age of the patients were much older. And again, our treatment methods are better."
Olutade explained recovery times were quicker, leading to the peak-and-valley look of the daily COVID-19 hospitalizations counts.
Monday, May 17
The week started the same way the previous ended, with multiple COVID-19-related deaths in the Quad-Cities.
Health officials in Rock Island County and Scott County each reported a death Monday. The Quad-Cities death toll is 563.
Rock Island County Health Department reported the COVID-19 death of a man in his 50s who died at home. The total number of deaths from the virus is now 321 in the county.
Scott County's death was the 242nd tied to the virus since the start of the pandemic.