THE WEEK IN REVIEW: Quad-Cities reports its first COVID-19 deaths

Sunday, April 5

Scott County reported its first fatality from COVID-19. The person was 81 years old or older, according to the Scott County Health Department. In all, Iowa announced 83 additional cases Sunday for a total of 868. Scott County now has 41 confirmed cases. Muscatine County has 33 cases and one death. Rock Island County still had no deaths.

Unite Quad-Cities was announced as a 24-hour fund-raiser Monday to help the region fight COVID-19. The Quad Cities Community Foundation announced money raised will be dispersed through its Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund to nonprofits that serve the elderly and low-income population, people with disabilities and people experiencing homelessness, among others.

Pregnant mothers locally are naturally worried about giving birth amid the COVID-19 crisis. The CDC says there is no data to confirm pregnant women are more susceptible to the coronavirus, but it does state they experience changes in their bodies that may increase their risk of some infections.

Monday, April 6

Many golfers from Illinois were crossing the river to play the courses in Davenport and Bettendorf because their courses are closed. By week's end, Davenport planned to restrict its courses to state residents only.