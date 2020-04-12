THE WEEK IN REVIEW: Quad-Cities reports its first COVID-19 deaths

The Quad-Cities marked a somber milestone, with its first deaths from the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. Here's a look back at what happened in COVID-19 news in the Quad-Cities and both states in the past week:
Friday, April 3
The owner of the Country Pub and Grill in Hillsdale was accused of violating Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's mandate that food and drink be take-out or delivery only during the pandemic. The Rock Island State’s Attorney’s office cited the pub for serving people inside.
U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, announced that Rock Island and Moline would receive a total of $1.1 million from the federal government’s coronavirus relief stimulus package. Nearly $650,000 is earmarked for Rock Island and nearly $480,000 for Moline in Community Development Block Grants.
Several Quad-City coffee shops have altered their operations in the wake of COVID-19. Used to people sitting down and lingering in the their shops, owners have pivoted to curb-side offerings and drive-thru operations.
An Alleman graduate in the Minneapolis area is offering online instructions for what he calls a Moo Mask face covering. The face coverings, made of furnace filters, are for making necessary shopping trips or working at coronavirus areas of hospitals and other businesses, he said.
On Friday, Scott and Rock Island counties reported 10 more positive COVID-19 cases.
Aledo canceled its popular annual rhubarb fest slated for June 5 and 6 because of the pandemic.
Saturday, April 4
Rock Island County added 17 new positive cases of COVID-19, jumping the total to 42 cases in the county, up from 25 on Friday. Scott County added seven for a total of 38. Muscatine County added five cases for a total of 27.
A Davenport man shared his harrowing story of his battle with COVID-19. Zachary Edwards, 37, called it both “surreal” and “miserable,” though he is now in recovery and doing much better.
Because of the pandemic, performer Michael Buble announced he would reschedule his Quad-City performance, scheduled for May 14 at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline. The new date is pending.
The COVID-19 pandemic could stall the farm rebound. Originally, the U.S. Department of Agriculture had predicted an 8% increase nationally in the planting of corn and a 10% increase in the planting of soybeans. But that may not happen because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hy-Vee announced several measures in its attempt to protect its workers and the public, including temporary shields in front of and behind its cashiers, and one-way directional signs for its aisles to help promote social distancing.
Sunday, April 5
Scott County reported its first fatality from COVID-19. The person was 81 years old or older, according to the Scott County Health Department. In all, Iowa announced 83 additional cases Sunday for a total of 868. Scott County now has 41 confirmed cases. Muscatine County has 33 cases and one death. Rock Island County still had no deaths.
Unite Quad-Cities was announced as a 24-hour fund-raiser Monday to help the region fight COVID-19. The Quad Cities Community Foundation announced money raised will be dispersed through its Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund to nonprofits that serve the elderly and low-income population, people with disabilities and people experiencing homelessness, among others.
Pregnant mothers locally are naturally worried about giving birth amid the COVID-19 crisis. The CDC says there is no data to confirm pregnant women are more susceptible to the coronavirus, but it does state they experience changes in their bodies that may increase their risk of some infections.
Monday, April 6
Many golfers from Illinois were crossing the river to play the courses in Davenport and Bettendorf because their courses are closed. By week's end, Davenport planned to restrict its courses to state residents only.
A Rock Island nursing home, Generations, had three residents test positive for COVID-19 with two other tests pending. Those two were isolated. Two of the residents who tested positive were hospitalized and one was quarantined.
Rock Island County confirmed five more cases for a total of 51. Illinois now has 307 deaths in 73 counties. Scott County confirmed 11 new cases for a total of 52. Iowa now has 946 positive tests and 25 deaths.
Arconic reported three positive cases at its Davenport Works plant in Riverdale this week. Tyson Foods in Columbus Junction had 24 people test positive for COVID-19, and the company suspended work there and diverted livestock trucks to other plants in the region.
FEMA awarded Iowa $44 million for its COVID-19 response. But Scott County reported it received only 25% of the personal protection gowns it requested.
East Moline and Carbon Cliff banned burning for now because of COVID-19.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds expanded business closures throughout the state. The list now includes libraries, Bingo parlors, shopping malls, social and fraternal clubs, bowling alleys and arcades, pool halls, amusement parks, skating rinks and parks, outdoor and indoor playgrounds or children’s play centers, vaping shops, racetracks and campgrounds.
At least three area companies began making personal protective equipment such as shields, isolation gowns and cloth face coverings to cover N95 masks. The companies are Sears Seating, Davenport; HNI Corp., Muscatine; and Grace Engineered Products, Davenport.
Illinois announced it is borrowing money to help hospitals as they brace for the peak of COVID-19 cases. The Illinois Comptroller’s Office is borrowing $105 million.
Tuesday, April 7
National and state medical officals continued to advocate that Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds impose a stay-at-home order. Iowa was one of only five states without such and order, but the governor said she was using a 12-point matrix to individually evaluate Iowa’s 99 counties and "dial up or dial down" initiatives by county. By midweek, Dr. Tony Fauci, a national leader in the country’s fight, said he'd evaluated Reynolds' plan and it appeared to be the equivalent of a stay-at-home order.
Moline’s Ben Rogers, a longtime Boy Scout leader in the Illowa Council, became the first person to die of COVID-19 in Rock Island County. He had a drive-by visitation, also a first, at Rafferty Funeral Home in Moline.
Rock Island County had 60 total positive cases and Scott County 66.
The Unite Quad-Cities fundraiser raised over $102,000 in a 24-hour period, it was announced.
The Chicago Jail saw its first coronavirus-related death when an inmate, one of 14 being treated at hospitals, died.
Schools on the Illinois side are doing web-based learning, including the Moline-Coal Valley, Rock Island and United Township districts. It’s up to each district to interpret the state’s guidance individually and come up with a plan.
Wednesday, April 8
Scott County has 77 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 29% are age 40 or younger. Health officials are pleading with the public locally to stay at home and stop community spread. Rock Island County confirmed an additional death, a woman in her 60s.
With the virus expected to hit its peak in the area the next few weeks, people were urged to address their mental health by concentrating on their breathing, exercising and expressing gratitude.
Davenport Mayor Mike Matson gave a COVID-19 address in which he said the city may have to start enforcing social distancing — staying at least 6 feet away from anyone.
Arconic announced a 10% pay cut for its salaried workforce and other measures to save $200 million. It was not known what effect the new plan would have on the 2,500 workers at its Davenport Works.
A seamstress in Milan was among those making COVID-19 face coverings and donating them.
Gov. JB Pritzker said Illinois was not meeting its stated goal of testing 10,000 citizens a day and only recently passed 6,000 daily tests. New laboratory automated machines aren’t trustworthy in terms of results, the governor said.
Thursday, April 9
Genesis Health Systems and UnityPoint Health-Trinity CEOs said they were confident the health systems could handle the expected surge in COVID-19 patients.
Ed Rivers, director of the Scott County Health Department, urged people to not go to churches this Easter Sunday and to remain focused on social distancing to stop community spread of COVID-19.
Rock Island County announced its third fatality because of the virus. Scott County and Muscatine County each have one. Scott County has 88 total cases and Rock Island County 85. Illinois has 528 deaths and Iowa 29. Pritzker said Illinois was flattening the curve despite 1,344 new cases and 66 additional deaths.
John Deere announced it is making 25,000 protective face shields at its Moline Seeding Group.
The jobless rate is still rising in Illinois and Iowa, as expected, because of COVID-19. Scott County had 3,778 people file for the week ending April 4, while numbers were not available in Rock Island County.
Aledo residents and businesses will have to pay only 50% of their water/sewer portion of their utility bills due May 5 for March usage. The water budget usually would bring in $120,000-$130,000 each month, but officials said the water budget was healthy and would not be negatively impacted. The city is also deferring liens and shut-offs and waiving building permit fees during the current crisis.
Geneseo residents reported possible contamination fears in the cafeteria when students enter their PIN to pay for food, but the district said it will have a plan in place when school resumes.
A crisis marketing webinar is scheduled for Monday at 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. for Quad-Cities businesses. To participate, contact lillie.johnson@lee.net.
Ben Rogers was saluted by countless people at Rafferty Funeral Home in Moline with a drive-thru visitation, the first of its kind in the Q-Cs.
Friday, April 10
A Quad-City family confirmed its mother, 92, tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kahl home in Davenport.
Rock Island County added 12 new positive COVID-19 cases for a total of 97. Scott County added 11 Friday for a total of 99. Muscatine County has a total of 80. Scott County and Muscatine County each has only one death; Rock Island County has a total of three. There were no additional deaths reported in either county on Friday.
Niabi Zoo will not open for the season on Saturday, as previously planned. Its operations are 75% dependent upon guest-generated revenue, but it will remain closed during the pandemic. Its animals and staff are healthy, zoo officials said.
