'Thelma was always there': Long-time owner of Wilton Candy Kitchen dies

"It was something she thought was important, that we connect to our heritage," he said.

"She was a force to be reckoned with. She was interested, kind and generous. She made things happen. She was really special."

Becky Allgood, executive director of the Wilton Development Corp., remembers from her childhood that Nopoulos was very patriotic and would go all-out for the town's annual Memorial Day parade, dressing up in red, white and blue, and handing out small American flags and toffees.

"Thelma was always there," Allgood said. "That was a wonderful memory for me."

Nopoulos also liked to talk to people. "She always had people sign in (a registry book) when they came in (the Candy Kitchen). They came from all over the country, and she'd talk to them and find out about them."

Nopoulos took ice cream to funerals or gatherings, not because she was asked, but because she thought it would be good a good thing to do, Allgood said.

And she was a member of the only Wilton girls basketball team that ever went to the state tournament, sometime in the late 1940s, Allgood said. Wilton got second.