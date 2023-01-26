Themed cake pops, cookie decorating kits: Quad-Cities bakers prepare for Valentine's Day

Local bakers are already seeing orders come in for Valentine's Day cookies, cakes and other treats.

Emi's Treats owner Emily Robinson said Valentine's Day is one of the busier times of year for her, and it's the same for Dulzura Cakery & Studio owner Jasmine Rizo.

While grocery chains have plenty of chocolates and other Valentine's Day-themed food available, Rizo said the items offered by her and other local vendors are fresh and can be customized, and are generally higher-quality.

"You can't exactly go to Walmart just pick one of those up off the shelf," Rizo said, gesturing to the freshly made sweet cakes on her table.

Among the items Rizo is offering this Valentine's Day are themed cake pops, cupcakes, chocoflan and more, and will take orders up until the day before the holiday if necessary. Robinson is hopeful that she'll have all her orders in by the middle of next week, and is offering different boxes of themed cookies and cookie painting and decorating kits.

When it comes to crafting the perfect Valentine's Day treats, Rizo said it's important to know what the recipient enjoys — and more than just their favorite flavor of cake.

The baker said she'll speak with customers about their partner's fashion and favorite things, food or not. When placing orders, people will fill out forms so she can learn as much as possible about someone's preferences before completing the order.

"It's just offering that variety and those alternative things for somebody, just to give them a little bit of extra something sweet," Robinson said.

When it comes to buying loved ones holiday treats, both bakers said to try and order early if possible, so they don't get overwhelmed with last-minute orders. Rizo also emphasized shopping local when possible, as the money then stays in the community.

"I always say to go local, even if it's not with me, just go local, because they need to support small businesses," Rizo said. "These big box stores, everybody supports them. But local businesses, I think, make the community better."